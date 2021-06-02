SalonCentric to Offer Dedicated Online Marketplace for Salon Professionals Powered by Mirakl

BOSTON and ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirakl, the only enterprise marketplace SaaS platform that empowers both B2B and B2C organizations to launch and grow a marketplace at scale, today announced that SalonCentric, L'Oréal USA's salon professional distribution operation, will launch one of the salon industry's first dedicated professional beauty products marketplace on the Mirakl Marketplace Platform. Building on SalonCentric's fast-growing eCommerce business, the B2B marketplace will offer a one-stop destination where salons and stylists will get even more convenience and value, reducing the time and money spent purchasing supplies and stocking shelves.

Facing temporary closures, capacity restrictions, and sanitation requirements, salons and stylists were under tremendous pressure to adapt to new customer behaviors while protecting their bottom line. However, current procurement options are fractured and inefficient, without a trusted, reliable online source for quality products, resulting in beauty professionals wasting time and value through fragmented and dispersed offers. Salon and spa owners urgently need an efficient, convenient channel to obtain professional products at competitive prices.

With the launch of its marketplace, SalonCentric will solidify its position as one of the largest wholesale salon & beauty supplier in the industry, offering a vastly expanded assortment of men's and women's haircare, color and styling products, nail care, tools and accessories from curated third-party vendors. Through the marketplace, SalonCentric will also expand into new categories, including salon equipment, hair extensions, salon software and services, among others, to become a true one-stop shop for professional beauty supplies for beauty professionals.

"In the current economic climate, increased efficiency and cost savings are vital to success for the salon owners and beauty professionals that SalonCentric serves. With this marketplace, SalonCentric is embracing innovation in service of our customers' success, offering them immediate access to the widest selection of products and brands with a seamless eCommerce experience," said Bertrand Fontaine, President of SalonCentric. "Mirakl's platform and outstanding track record of enabling B2B marketplace success at scale made them the ideal partner for this crucial marketplace initiative."

The marketplace, expected to launch in the second half of 2021, will triple SalonCentric's product selection online with the addition of 350+ third-party vendors, in addition to its current 150 vendors, on SalonCentric.com. By selling directly to SalonCentric customers through the marketplace, leading beauty and salon brands will gain a powerful way to grow their business.

A key factor in SalonCentric's decision to launch with Mirakl is the Mirakl Marketplace Connector for Salesforce Commerce Cloud , which will make integration with the company's current Salesforce Commerce Cloud eCommerce site simple and accelerate time to market.

"Building relationships and knowing your customer is key to the success of any commerce business," said Lidiane Jones, EVP & GM, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "For many customers, this requires a suite of integrations made possible by our partners. With the Mirakl Marketplace Connector for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, companies will be able to benefit from more convenience and value, while reducing the time and money spent purchasing supplies and stocking shelves."

"B2B leaders across industries are embracing digital innovation by launching online marketplaces, giving buyers the convenient, efficient online experience that they expect," said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and U.S. CEO, Mirakl. "With SalonCentric's marketplace, L'Oréal USA is leading the pack in beauty, investing in the online experience that will soon become table stakes for B2B wholesalers of all kinds."

Mirakl's flexible, feature-rich marketplace solution is built on global expertise amassed over 300+ successful marketplace launches, including ABB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Toyota Material Handling. Mirakl's comprehensive customer success services, including marketplace strategy development, technical implementation, business planning and best practices, enable any size business to accelerate digital transformation by quickly launching and scaling an online marketplace.

To learn more about how the Mirakl Marketplace Platform can accelerate B2B marketplace success, visit www.mirakl.com .

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Mirakl

Mirakl offers the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform. With Mirakl, organizations across B2B and B2C industries can launch marketplaces faster, grow bigger, and operate with confidence as they exceed rising customer expectations. Platforms are the new competitive advantage in eCommerce, and the world's most trusted brands choose Mirakl for its comprehensive solution of technology, expertise, and the Mirakl Connect ecosystem to unlock the power of the platform business model for them. As a result, companies like ABB, Astore by AccorHotels, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch Group, Changi Airport, Darty, The Kroger Co., Leroy Merlin, Maisons du Monde, Metro, and Toyota Material Handling gain the speed, scale and agility to win in the changing eCommerce landscape. For more information: www.mirakl.com .

About SalonCentric

SalonCentric, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., is the premier distributor of salon professional products in the U.S. Created by L'Oréal USA in 2008 and operating in 48 states, SalonCentric has more than 550 sales consultants, 585 SalonCentric stores and 260 State and RDA stores. SalonCentric's vision is to be an inspirational force in the development and success of beauty professionals by providing the best brands, the best education, the best technology and the best business-building support. Our commitment to the industry also extends to proactively fighting diversion, and protecting authorized channels of distribution. Brands distributed by SalonCentric include: AIR, Alterna, Amika, Authentic Beauty Concept, Bioelements, Bio Ionic, BosleyMD, Creative Nail Design, Design.ME, Dermalogica, Fatboy, FHI, Hempz, Kenra, L'ANZA, L'Oréal Professionel, Matrix, Mizani, Moroccanoil, Olaplex, Pravana, Product Club, Prolific, Pulp Riot, Pureology, Redken 5th Avenue NYC, Sam Villa, Sebastian, Sexy Hair, Surface, Tressa and many other fine brands. For more information, visit www.saloncentric.com .

