Salons by JC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with Style, Economic Growth and Consumer Impact

SAN ANTONIO, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2018 is a banner year for Salons by JC, the salon-based company that disrupted its industry with a business model that has attracted beauty and wellness specialists through its doors in droves since its opening. This year, Salons by JC celebrates its 20-year anniversary. The concept created by its founders, Jack Griffey and Cecil Miller, broke the mold of a traditional salon, and since, has empowered stylists, hairdressers, nail specialists, and more to become entrepreneurs and salon suite owners.

Its growth and economic impact has also been astounding. The company opened its first location in Dallas in September 1998. By the end of 2018, its twentieth year in business, Salons by JC will have 95 locations open.

"Twenty years in business is an important milestone. It's secondary to the mission of empowering people in the beauty industry to realize their dream of owning their own business and the independence that comes from it," said Salons by JC President Steve Griffey. "Historically independent beauty professionals are looked over in the business world and we want to elevate their quality of life and increase their opportunities for success. Empowering and caring for others well is the hallmark of any success we've had as a company."

In total, Salons by JC expects to exceed $30 million in revenue from rental income at all franchise locations in 2018. The model is one that is appreciated by both the franchisees and salon suite owners. The franchisees lead the charge, along with a selected concierge who tends to the organization, service, and processes at each of its locations. Salon suite owners are given reign over their own personal space, from which they run their individual companies.

The company began franchising in 2008 and opened its first franchise location in 2011. The salon suite owners have continued to pour into the locations and fill them with energy, entrepreneurism, and economic impact. At the end of its first year in business, Salons by JC had 32 salon suite owners. By the end of 2018, they expect to have more than 3,200 salon suite owners in 26 states and Canada.

