Salsify acquires Alkemics to expand its Commerce Experience Management platform for the Digital Shelf

Consumers are now in charge of when, where, and how they shop. When brands and retailers deliver an accurate, consistent, and persuasive product experience wherever consumers engage, they will reward retailers and brands for that experience. In a recent survey , 83% of consumers said they are willing to pay more to a brand they trust and that trust is based in large part on quality product experiences.

However, the legacy processes and technologies that were built for the pre-digital shelf era prevent efficient and continuous collaboration among suppliers and retailers. Additionally, for decades various rent-charging, legacy intermediaries have erected forced paywalls that require a supplier to submit product data through them to retailers. This reality drives extra cost and time into a process that should be free and fast.

With today's acquisition of Alkemics, the Salsify platform now consists of three main components:

Product Experience Management (ProductXM) empowers brands, retailers, and distributors to create, deliver, and optimize product experiences that win the algorithm across all their digital touchpoints

empowers brands, retailers, and distributors to create, deliver, and optimize product experiences that win the algorithm across all their digital touchpoints Supplier Experience Management (SupplierXM) enables retailers to win the omnichannel shopper through deep collaboration with their suppliers at every stage of their commercial relationship

enables retailers to win the omnichannel shopper through deep collaboration with their suppliers at every stage of their commercial relationship CommerceXM Network is the open, two-way collaboration network through which brands, distributors, and retailers exchange data, content, and communications to most efficiently deliver winning products to the market at scale.

"Alkemics has very elegantly solved a major problem for retailers, cleanly complementing Salsify's focus on solving the problems that brand manufacturers face," said Jason Purcell, co-founder and CEO of Salsify. "Salsify is the leading Product Experience Management platform with a strong focus on ecommerce. Alkemics is the leading Supplier Experience Management provider in Europe with deep expertise in digitizing traditional retailer processes. Combining our teams of product-centric engineering and data innovators into a single global Commerce Experience Management provider will transform how retailers and suppliers deliver the best consumer experience possible."

"We have already been partners for years with a built-in integration to Salsify for their customers to transmit data to our EMEA retailer customers," observed Antoine Durieux, co-founder and CEO of Alkemics. "The acquisition enables us to be even more valuable to customers on their digital transformation journeys by providing them with a platform that is collaborative, open, and interoperable. The result is the ability to constantly adapt to, and even anticipate, new commerce trends."

Antoine Durieux and the rest of the Alkemics executive team will continue to lead Alkemics business operations. With this acquisition, Salsify furthers its position as the only global CommerceXM platform featuring both the ability to truly support customers worldwide and the largest product and engineering team. The fastest-growing company in the space, Salsify will cross $100M ARR by mid-2021, have about 600 employees, and have offices in Boston, Lisbon, and Paris.

Together, their universe of current and potential customers now extends across the entire global supplier, retailer, and distributor network of companies. The combined company boasts marquee brand customers such as Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK, as well as retailers and distributors such as E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Intermarché, and Metro.

For more information about the acquisition, visit www.salsify.com/blog/salsify-acquires-alkemics-supplier-experience-management.

About Alkemics

Alkemics is a Supplier Experience Management platform that helps retailers to engage with their suppliers at every stage of their commercial relationship to better serve consumers, from sourcing and product discovery to listing process and omnichannel sales.

The platform is used by large scale retailers in Europe to discover, list, and launch products from more than 20,000 brands. These brands/suppliers use the platform to increase their visibility among retailers, as well as to offer greater transparency to their consumers, as they can share their product catalogue across all types of channels.

For more information, www.alkemics.com

About Salsify

Salsify helps brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 80 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company's Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform serves as the system of record for products, facilitates cross-team and cross-organization collaboration at scale, and provides the insights needed to continuously optimize product pages across channels. The result is shopper-centric, frictionless, and memorable commerce experiences. Great commerce experiences that are delivered efficiently improve brand trust, amplify product differentiation and assortments, increase conversion rate, improve profit margins, and speed time to market.

Learn how the world's largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK, as well as retailers and distributors such as E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify everyday to stand out on the digital shelf.

For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com.

