Salsify Acquires B2B Ecommerce Consultancy B2X Partners

"We know from working with leading manufacturers like 3M, Bosch, and Rubbermaid that there is a distinct competitive advantage to be had when B2B manufacturers and distributors develop strategies to create rich, differentiated product experiences across every channel their buyers interact with," said Jason Purcell, co-founder and CEO of Salsify. "Justin is a proven, trusted expert in the product content needs of B2B manufacturers and distributors and we could not be more thrilled to have him join the Salsify family and share his wealth of knowledge with our customers and team."

Started in 2014, B2X Partners has helped leading B2B distributors and manufacturers, such as Sonepar, Zoro, Win Supply, Weiler, and Oatey, transform their business through digital commerce. Frequently sought out as a keynote speaker on B2B ecommerce at top industry events, Mr. King is also the author of " Digital Branch Secrets: eCommerce Playbook for Distributors ". He spoke yesterday at the premier B2B ecommerce event B2B Next in Chicago, where he addressed how B2B brands determine if they should build or buy an ecommerce platform.

"For the last four years, I have helped dozens of manufacturers and distributors as an advisor to define their digital strategy and select the ecommerce and PIM technology they need to successfully execute," said Mr. King, founder and President of B2X Partners who joins Salsify as vice president of B2B strategy [Watch this video from Mr. King to learn more about the synergies that brought B2X Partners and Salsify together]. "Salsify uniquely solves the problems of B2B manufacturers by helping them manage and distribute their product content to sell more throughout their entire channel, while ensuring distributors provide up-to-date, rich content to their customers online. I am elated to join the Salsify team and to continue to help manufacturers and distributors build successful digital strategies."

The acquisition includes all assets in B2X Academy , a comprehensive e commerce-focused, online training platform for distributors that includes an eight module, 50+ lesson "Digital Branch Roadmap" training course.

B2B Next attendees are invited to join Salsify for a cocktail reception on Oct. 1 from 7:30-9:30 pm at The Drawing Room at the Chicago Athletic Association. In addition to meeting Mr. King, attendees will receive a copy of his book, "Digital Branch Secrets: eCommerce Playbook for Distributors", and will be given an all-access subscription to the B2X Academy.

For more information on Salsify's offerings for B2B brands and distributors, visit https://www.salsify.com/pxm-for-b2b-manufacturers .

About Salsify

Salsify's Product Experience Management (PXM) platform empowers brand manufacturers to win on the digital shelf. Hundreds of the world's biggest brand manufacturers including Coca-Cola, Bosch, GSK, Asics, Rawlings, and Fruit of the Loom use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. Salsify tightly integrates PIM, DAM, digital catalogs, syndication, GDSN, digital shelf analytics, enhanced content, third-party marketplaces, and chat capabilities into one, purpose-built, enterprise SaaS platform. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $98.1 million in funding, led by Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, Venrock, Matrix Partners and North Bridge, and was named the 24th fastest growing tech company in North America by Deloitte.

For more information, please visit: http://www.salsify.com.

