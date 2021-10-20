Salsify acquires SKUvantage to expand its Commerce Experience Management network to Australia

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify, the Commerce Experience Management platform that helps brands and retailers win on the digital shelf, announced that it has acquired SKUvantage, Australia's leading provider of products and services to help retailers, distributors, and manufacturers deliver engaging digital product content to buyers, with less time, cost, and effort.

With this acquisition, Salsify expands its growing global footprint to this strategic market. The thousands of brands using Salsify will have seamless access to Australia's biggest retailers through Australia's most trusted product content network, SKUvantage. These organizations will benefit from a unified system of product experience management and access to the world's fastest-growing retailer network in a vibrant ecommerce market. According to IBISWorld, online grocery shopping growth in Australia has grown 90% over the last two years.

Ecommerce is becoming increasingly global. However, engaging product experiences that power ecommerce must combine global content and oversight with local optimization. Enabling brands and retailers to seamlessly partner to deliver great commerce experiences in every market around the world is Salsify's mission. This acquisition will serve as a basis for the company's expansion into Australia, New Zealand, and the greater APAC region.

"Many of Salsify's customers are either already global or aspire to be," said Jason Purcell, co-founder and CEO of Salsify. "SKUvantage has the largest, most mature, deepest commerce experience network in Australia, just as Alkemics, another recent acquisition, expanded Salsify's footprint across Europe. Our customers can be assured that we are dedicated to providing an open-world network where they can connect to their consumers without the barriers presented by rent-charging, legacy intermediaries."

Founded in 2012 by former online retailers, SKUvantage serves the product content requirements of more than 200 brand manufacturers, including nearly all the global brands operating in Australia and over 80% of the top 100 fast-moving consumer goods companies (FCMGs). SKUvantage powers the exchange of accurate, approved product content with their clients' retailer and wholesaler customers across various sectors in Australia and New Zealand. The SKUvantage platform makes it easy for hundreds of retailers, wholesalers, and agencies to ensure they have the most accurate and complete content from SKUvantage brand customers. Through this streamlined collaboration, retailers can create and optimize the product experience and product page performance on their digital shelves. Salsify and SKUvantage already share numerous global clients, including Coca-Cola, L'Oreal, and Mars.

SKUvantage's technology and services power the entire product content lifecycle, from creation to data management to syndication. SKUvantage excels in creating photography, imagery, and digitally enhanced content for many of its global and local customers. SKUvantage's ability to create this work at scale will be a powerful addition of capabilities for Salsify's existing customer base.

"Digital is the driver of commerce growth worldwide, as well as here in Australia, and that is why we are thrilled to join the Salsify team," said Daniel Roberts, co-founder and CEO of SKUvantage. "Both companies share a vision for helping brands and retailers win on the digital shelf, and we have spent years creating an open-networked world where they can collaborate seamlessly at both speed and scale. We now join forces to accelerate this journey for our customers, together."

For more information about the acquisition, visit www.salsify.com/salsify-acquisition-skuvantage .

About SKUvantage

SKUvantage is Australia's leading product content solutions provider. It was founded to help retailers, wholesalers & manufacturers deliver engaging digital product content to buyers with less time, cost, and effort. SKUvantage offers a unique and highly innovative suite of technology & services which provide an integrated solution to the challenges of creating (SKUstudio), sourcing (SKUcapture), managing & distributing (SKUlibrary) product content. This one-stop solution is used by leading manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers across a diversity of B2C and B2B products categories, so they can focus on delivering their digital ambitions and win on the digital shelf.

For more information, www.skuvantage.com.au

About Salsify

Salsify helps brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 80 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company's Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform serves as the system of record for products, facilitates cross-team and cross-organization collaboration at scale, and provides the insights needed to optimize product pages across channels continuously. The result is shopper-centric, frictionless, and memorable commerce experiences. Great commerce experiences that are delivered efficiently improve brand trust, amplify product differentiation and assortments, increase conversion rate, improve profit margins, and speed time to market.

Learn how the world's largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK, as well as retailers and distributors such as E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf.

For more information, please visit www.salsify.com .

Media Contacts

Ron Favali, Salsify

[email protected]

Daniel Roberts, SKUvantage

[email protected]

SOURCE Salsify

Related Links

http://www.salsify.com

