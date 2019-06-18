Salsify and Geometry Partner to Provide PXM Capabilities To the World's Global Brands

"Geometry has a great track record of success and a deep understanding of the types of brand and shopping experiences that are critical for companies to stand out in today's marketplace," said Rob Gonzalez, co-founder and EVP of Strategic Marketing at Salsify. "This collaboration provides Salsify's expanding base of global brands with a trusted partner for crafting truly engaging experiences both online and off."

The partnership will leverage Geometry's Digital Commerce consultancy services and Salsify's product experience management platform. Salsify PXM combines product information management (PIM), advanced syndication, and actionable ecommerce analytics into one powerful platform. A 2018 economic impact study conducted by Forrester Consulting demonstrated that a composite organization using Salsify PXM experienced $6 million in economic benefits and a return on investment (ROI) of 339 percent over three years.

"With e-commerce and omnichannel strategies dramatically affecting how brands go to market, successful brands today need to forge deeper connections with consumers in order to build familiarity, foster loyalty, and capture sales over the long term. Geometry has made that our specialty," says Doug Chavez, EVP, Digital Commerce & Media - North America at Geometry. "This partnership with Salsify provides client brands a way to better align omnichannel experiences across online and offline channels so they can reap the most benefits and keep consumers engaged."

For more information about how Salsify customers can leverage Geometry's experience in omnichannel, please visit www.geometry.com .

About Salsify

Salsify is the world's leading Product Experience Management (PXM) platform. They empower brand manufacturers to accelerate digital growth by delivering the product experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. Salsify's platform combines the power of PIM and DAM capabilities, the industry's broadest commerce ecosystem, and actionable insights to orchestrate compelling product experiences through every digital touchpoint. The world's biggest brands including Coca-Cola, Bosch, GSK, Rawlings, and Fruit of the Loom use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $98.1 million in funding, led by Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, Venrock, Matrix Partners and North Bridge.

For more information, please visit: http://www.salsify.com

About Geometry

Geometry is the WPP end-to-end Commerce agency, operating in 56 markets around the world and conceived to activate brands at the speed of life. We believe that Commerce holds the most untapped creative potential to grow people, brands and companies. By understanding people through the lens of how, why and what they buy; we put people at the heart of all we do to create seamless brand experiences that meet people's needs and drive growth.Geometry's expertise comes to life across any surface and screen, in physical retail, e-commerce, experiential, branding and design and consultancy - all enabled by technology.

Geometry is a WPP company (NYSE: WPP).

For more information, please visit: http://www.geometry.com

Media Contact

Kiley Nichols

Media Relations at Salsify

kileymnichols@gmail.com

Yanina Erman

North American Communications at Geometry

yanina.erman@geometry.com

SOURCE Salsify

Related Links

http://www.salsify.com

