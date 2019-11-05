Salsify and The Scan Group Establish Partnership to Deliver Winning Digital Shelf Experiences for Global Brands

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify, a product experience management (PXM) platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, and The Scan Group, a global ecommerce asset development provider, announced today they have entered into a strategic alliance. The collaboration will provide Salsify's growing international customer base an opportunity to leverage The Scan Group's robust and industry-leading digital content development services. It will also enable The Scan Group to offer its clients a unified platform for total, end-to-end digital shelf design and optimization across every touchpoint.

"Technology alone is not enough for brand manufacturers to drive commerce across the digital shelf," said Rob Gonzalez, co-founder and chief marketing officer (CMO) at Salsify. "Through this partnership, our joint customers can work with the digital experts at The Scan Group to deliver engaging experiences at scale and outpace their competitors on the digital shelf."

The partnership will leverage The Scan Group's digital marketing, strategy, and design services and Salsify's product experience management platform. Salsify combines all of the elements brands need to succeed on the digital shelf, including product information management (PIM), data asset management (DAM), digital catalogs, syndication, Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN), digital shelf analytics, enhanced content, third-party marketplaces, and chat.

"By developing impactful, compelling, and informative ecommerce assets that are tightly integrated with the physical package, brand messaging and online presence is seamlessly unified and designed for conversion," said Brian Ludka, senior director of ecommerce and design at The Scan Group. "By partnering with Salsify, we can now offer our clients the full spectrum of digital shelf management solutions and provide consumers an engaging shopping experience that's consistent — no matter how or where they shop online."

About Salsify

Salsify is the world's leading product experience management (PXM) platform. It empowers brand manufacturers to accelerate digital growth by delivering the product experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. The world's biggest brands, including Coca-Cola, Bosch, GSK, Rawlings, and Fruit of the Loom use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $98.1 million in funding, led by Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, Venrock, Matrix Partners, and North Bridge.

For more information, please visit https://www.salsify.com.

About The Scan Group, Inc.

The Scan Group is a dynamic, full-service marketing, design, technology, and print management group that specializes in digital marketing strategy and ecommerce asset development. An experienced team of professionals provides marketing and design solutions that are best-in-class and scalable. All aspects of digital marketing are seamlessly integrated, allowing brands to have a consistent message across all digital commerce channels.

To learn more, please visit https://www.scangroup.net.

Media Contact

Phil LeClare

Media Relations at Salsify

phil.leclare@salsify.com

SOURCE Salsify

Related Links

http://www.salsify.com

