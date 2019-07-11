Salsify Announces New GDSN Data Pool Designed for the Digital Shelf

BOSTON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify, a product experience management (PXM) platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, today announces a new data pool for GS1's Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN). This expanded capability will allow IT, Master Data Management (MDM), ecommerce, trade, and marketing teams to manage and share their product data with retailers and distributors across the GDSN from a single platform.

As the only PXM platform with both product information management (PIM) capabilities and a native data pool that covers GS1's complete Global Data Dictionary (GDD), Salsify now provides customers with an end-to-end solution for managing and transmitting product content for both traditional wholesale - where GDSN has been vital - and ecommerce channels. The Salsify platform unites the work of all teams involved in bringing products to market, streamlining processes, confirming responsibilities and handoffs through integrated workflows, and providing a single source of truth for all product data. This unified solution results in:

Faster item setup: The unification of both logistical and top-off marketing data in one platform significantly reduces the time it takes to bring a new product to market.

The unification of both logistical and top-off marketing data in one platform significantly reduces the time it takes to bring a new product to market. Content refresh at the speed of commerce: Optimizing for SEO, publishing new packaging variations, adding more engaging media such as 360 spins and lifestyle images, and reacting to consumer feedback in ratings and reviews all require frequent updates to product detail pages and product content. Bringing ecommerce teams into the loop with Salsify's unified solution ensures that rich content that changes frequently can go through the same GDSN that supply chain data does.

"Our customers have pushed us to unite their offline and online product content processes to serve the need for accurate, complete, and differentiated product experiences everywhere on the digital shelf," said Jason Purcell, co-founder and CEO of Salsify. "Adding a GDSN data pool to our platform helps bring to life GS1's original vision of efficient and automated exchange of continuously refreshed product data across the globe."

The Salsify for GDSN data pool is currently in the certification process with GS1. Certification is expected this quarter, with immediate availability thereafter. For further information, visit Salsify's website .

