Salsify Appoints Taye Mohler as Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances

Mohler joins Salsify after a five-year stint as part of Cargill's global senior management team. In that role, Mohler led customer-facing technical strategy and delivery for Cargill and its customers, managing diverse teams in more than 20 countries. She also created and managed Cargill's global digital experience office which enables new ebusiness services, tools and experiences for customers and go-to-market teams around the world. Prior to Cargill, Mohler held senior roles at Accenture, where she drove global organization transformation efforts for clients and managed strategic partnerships, along with positions at Microsoft and Impact Group.

"The Salsify Partner Program brings together best-in-class technology and services to help brands enact the most powerful digital and organizational change on a global scale. This also happens to be exactly what Taye has done throughout her career," said Mike Milburn, president of Salsify. "Her proven success in building bridges across global teams and disparate organizations for the ultimate benefit of the customer makes her the perfect person to lead our global scaleout of the partner program."

The Salsify Partner Program has doubled in size over the past year in terms of both number of partners and number of customers leveraging partner services. Over the past six months, the program has launched a number of important new solutions for partners, including enablement activities and tailored go-to-market opportunities. January also saw the launch of the Partner Certification Program, which has already been completed by 180 partners. Salsify held its first virtual partner summit, Digital Shelf Delivery, in February, which garnered more than 190 attendees and will be followed by a partner product summit in July.

"The pandemic has made it clear that brands need to accelerate and streamline how they bring the most relevant products to the customers who need them most across the digital shelf. We understand it will require an ecosystem of thought leadership and support for brands, connecting them with the best technologies and change makers in the digital shelf practice," Mohler said. "That ecosystem is what we are building with the Salsify Partner Program for the ultimate purpose of benefitting all involved, and I look forward to working with those changemakers to usher in this new era of the digital shelf."

