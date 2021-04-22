Salsify Appoints Vijayanta Gupta as Senior Vice President of Growth Strategy

BOSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify , the commerce experience platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, today announced that Vijayanta (Vijay) Gupta has joined the company as its senior vice president of growth strategy. In this newly created role that reflects the enormity of what brands are facing developing digital shelf strategies, Gupta will be responsible for building the teams and creating the resources necessary to lead Salsify customers through their digital transformation journeys.

Gupta brings over a decade of senior-level experience in creating and implementing enterprise go-to-market strategies for companies such as Sitecore and Adobe across North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). Most recently, Gupta was responsible for Sitecore's worldwide product marketing, industry marketing, technical marketing, pricing, competitive intelligence, strategic advisory and value engineering functions for all product lines within Sitecore Experience Cloud.

"Our customers are at a major inflection point. In our recent consumer survey , more than 40 percent of consumers said that they will shop more online than in stores post-pandemic. And, the next generation of shoppers will be digitally native; even now, more than 90 percent of consumers under the age of 44 prefer online shopping," said Mike Milburn, President, Salsify. "Our customers and partners require experienced leaders and teams that can help them deliver sustainable business transformation. We are thrilled to have someone with Vijay's experience at Salsify to build out our growth function by helping shape the growth agenda of our customers and partners."

Prior to joining Sitecore, Gupta was a member of Adobe's EMEA leadership team, serving as their head of the EMEA go-to-market team for the multi-hundred million dollar Adobe Experience Cloud software business.

"All purchases are now digitally influenced, even those that may occur in-store. This represents a massive change for brands, one that necessitates new operating models for our clients," Gupta said. "I'm excited to join Salsify and work with some of the leading brands on driving global digital transformation that delight consumers."

About Salsify

Salsify empowers brand manufacturers to win on the digital shelf by delivering the commerce experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. The world's biggest brands including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $198.1 million in funding, led by Warburg Pincus, Venrock, Matrix Partners, Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, and North Bridge.

