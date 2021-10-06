Salsify Bolsters Board with the Addition of Independent Directors

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify, the Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, today announced the addition of Alison Dean and Tricia Montalvo Timm to its Board of Directors. With these appointments, the Salsify Board now totals eight members.

"In the next phase of our company, we must have strong, independent voices on our board experienced in what it takes to achieve global scale with proper governance and oversight," said Jason Purcell, CEO, Salsify. "After an exhaustive search, I'm excited that Alison and Tricia bring the skills we need to scale Salsify to the next level. With their combined experience in financial oversight, corporate governance, building a diverse team and an inclusive culture, and scaling for growth, their appointments send a clear signal that we're committed to building Salsify the right way for the long term."

Alison Dean will lead the Board's Audit Committee. She brings extensive financial and governance experience working with fast-growing Software as a Service companies and brands representative of Salsify's target market. Dean served as CFO at iRobot, the leading consumer robot company, from 2013-2020. She currently serves as the Audit Committee Chair on the Board of Everbridge. This global software company provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical security events. Additionally, Dean serves on the Board at Yeti, a leading global brand for outdoor and recreational products.

"Salsify has a well-defined strategy and a strong and thoughtful management team," said Alison Dean. "They have experienced rapid growth and executed well, demonstrating the strong operational foundation they've built to facilitate future growth. I welcome the opportunity to provide my perspective and oversight to help Salsify continue to scale."

Tricia Montalvo Timm is an established Silicon Valley leader with boardroom experience in private and public companies. She served as General Counsel at business intelligence software provider, Looker, overseeing the $2.6 billion acquisition by Google. While at Looker, she also served as the executive sponsor for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Timm has been the first in-house counsel at several high-growth start-ups and has a proven track record of building and scaling companies internationally. She has extensive public company, corporate governance, and M&A experience, advising management and boards on executive compensation, financial reporting, and compliance matters. Additionally, Timm is a member of Firstboard.io, a curated group of accomplished female executives in technology, working together to increase the representation of women on boards and at the highest level of corporate governance and management. She also serves on the Silicon Valley Executive Board of Directors for How Women Lead.

"I'm excited to bring my years of experience inside boardrooms of both public and private companies to Salsify," said Tricia Montalvo Timm. "I look forward to helping Salsify maximize their multi-faceted initiatives to grow the company, with a particular focus on building a company dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion."

The addition of two independent board members comes at a time of rapid growth for Salsify. Earlier this year, Salsify acquired Alkemics, a supplier experience management platform that helps retailers engage with suppliers at every stage of their commercial relationship to serve customers better. With operations in Boston, Lisbon, and Paris, Salsify has doubled both its revenue and its global employee headcount over the past two years.

