Salsify Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Evaluation

"The Salsify PXM platform addresses an array of critical needs for today's brand manufacturers so they can consistently deliver compelling product experiences anywhere they sell online," said Adam Ferrari, EVP of Engineering at Salsify. "With our roster of large, multinational customers expanding significantly in recent years, this SOC 2 Type 1 evaluation underscores Salsify's long-held commitment to meet our clients' exacting data security and availability requirements."

SOC 2 standards are established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and address security controls such as organization and management, monitoring of controls, communications, risk management, and more. By completing the Type 1, security and availability portion of the analysis, brand manufacturers using Salsify to organize, store, collaborate, syndicate, and analyze their product content can feel confident that the Salsify platform is secure and has gone through a rigorous security verification process.

An executive summary of Salsify's SOC 2 Type 1 report is available upon request to Salsify customers and partners under NDA.

About Salsify

Salsify is the world's leading Product Experience Management (PXM) platform, empowering brand manufacturers to deliver the product experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. Salsify's platform combines the power of PIM and DAM capabilities, the industry's broadest commerce ecosystem, and actionable insights to orchestrate compelling product experiences through every digital touchpoint. The world's biggest brands including Coca-Cola, Bosch, GSK, Rawlings, and Fruit of the Loom use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $54.6 million in funding, led by Underscore.VC, Venrock, Matrix Partners and North Bridge.

For more information, please visit: http://www.salsify.com.

