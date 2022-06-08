Salsify Helps Industry Leaders Danone and Barcel win on the Digital Shelf and the Physical Shelf

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify, the Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, announced that leading brands including Danone and Barcel are using Salsify to win on-line on the digital shelf and in-store on the physical shelf. Executives from both brand manufacturers are sharing their success stories and best practices at the GS1 Connect Show.

Danone, a leading global food and beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories, partnered with Salsify to improve how its brands show up on the digital shelf. Salsify helped Danone syndicate over a thousand SKUs and 15,000 digital assets linked in under six months.

"It's been energizing to experience the power Salsify has brought to our organization," said Carrie Mesing, Director, ecommerce Strategy, Danone. "We've been able to effectively measure the impact of our content and leverage our internal KPIs to optimize it with more frequency."

On Thursday, June 9 at 3:15 PT, Carrie Mesing will deliver a talk at GS1 Connect on Win in Search: How Improving Data Accuracy Boosts SEO.

Barcel USA, a fast-growing provider of snack food, including the iconic spicy rolled tortilla chip brand Takis, selected Salsify to manage their GDSN data pool and product content. Using Salsify, Barcel launches new products up to 30 days faster, and Salsify helps proactively identify data errors and drastically improves product searchability.

"Salsify's readiness reports compare what product data our trading partners are looking for vs. what we have prepared, allowing us to identify errors and resolve them prior to syndication immediately. We don't have to wait for our retailers and distributors to tell us there was an error because Salsify does it for us," said Colette Richards, Director – Alternative Sales & Distribution, Barcel. "Barcel USA can now collect product information for internal and external customers in minutes versus weeks, and controlling data within one system allows Barcel USA to focus on running the business and not executing administrative tasks."

On Thursday, June 9 at 10:30 am, Colette Richards and Beto Martinez-De Anda will deliver a presentation on How to Win at the Digital and Physical Shelf.

Salsify is a Premier Sponsor of GS1 Connect and will be welcoming visitors at booth #103 starting Tuesday, June 7th at 9 am.

