Salsify Helps Kraft Heinz Optimize Product Content for Over 3000 SKUs to Win on the Digital Shelf

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify , the Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, announced it is helping The Kraft Heinz Company update retailer product content in just minutes, a process that previously took days. The partnership helps Kraft Heinz create best-in-class consumer experiences for their customers and retail partners at scale through optimized and relevant product content across the digital shelf.

With over 3000 global SKUs sold in thousands of retail locations and through hundreds of ecommerce partners, Kraft Heinz has one of the industry's most complex ecommerce content supply chains spanning products in 30 different categories.

"The consumer now dictates how, when, and where they make purchases," said Rob Gonzalez, co-founder and CMO, Salsify. "Salsify helps leading brands like Kraft Heinz ensure the right product content is available when and where shoppers need it. Sometimes that's in a physical supermarket, and sometimes it's at home on a computer, and other times it's on a mobile device while inside a retail store. More often than not, it's a combination of these touchpoints."

Using Salsify, the Kraft Heinz North America Digital Shelf Team can more easily manage the massive volumes of updates that come with product seasonality, packaging and marketing changes, innovative launches, and retailer-specific content needs.

For example, planning for the retail shopping blitz surrounding football playoff season is already underway. Kraft Heinz is actively working to ensure its family of products are positioned for success both online and in-store. This includes managing seasonal and normal course of business packaging and marketing changes to ensure successful merchandising.

Product content is a foundational requirement for every stage of the consumer buying cycle, from discovery to research to purchase. In fact, consumer research indicates that up to Forty-five percent of shoppers fail to complete purchases–both online and in-store—because of a lack of available product information.

Kraft Heinz has found the detailed photos, videos, and other enhanced content is helping convert shoppers looking for recipes for the Velveeta and Philadelphia brands, detailed nutrition information for a wide range of the Primal Kitchen offerings, or cooking tips for Heinz condiments with Ore-Ida frozen potatoes.

"Today's consumers demand the most up-to-date, highest quality product details before committing to a purchase," said Halle Herzog, Lead Digital Shelf at The Kraft Heinz Company. "Salsify unlocks content at scale for us as our central source of product truth, with workflows that drive the content development and delivery process across teams, and syndication across all our retailer touch points. This automation frees our team to focus on creating content and campaigns that convert more consumers across all digital and physical channels and to think about the future and how we can continue to deliver for our shoppers and customers across the digital shelf."

As the system of record for Kraft Heinz product content, the Salsify platform helps connect the work of teams throughout the product content lifecycle, including ecommerce practitioners, content creators, agencies, and regulatory and legal teams for ensuring accuracy and compliance. Because digital is increasingly becoming a vital element of the in-store shopping experience, Kraft Heinz customizes many physical and digital shelf experiences to match the needs of specific retailers during specific times of the year. For example, online and in-store promotions for a particular product at a Walmart in Arizona could look very different compared to a Kroger in Pennsylvania. The underlying algorithms that power each retailer's experience also vary and can be managed in the Salsify platform to help inform the content optimization process.

