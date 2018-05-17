Salsify Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council

Members of the Amazon Marketplace Developer Council have a unique perspective and understanding of the small- and medium-sized businesses that sell on Amazon. Through the Marketplace Developer Council, members share valuable insights and feedback on existing and prospective tools and programs to influence and shape the roadmap and priorities for Marketplace Web Service APIs and associated tools.

"Salsify is committed to building the most effective and efficient connections to the entire commerce ecosystem for the brands we work with," said Jason Purcell, CEO of Salsify. "Joining the Amazon Marketplace Developer Council extends our role in ongoing conversations and development around what it takes for brands to meet the needs of consumers everywhere they shop online."

Salsify provides brands with the latest retailer and sales channel requirements and can support the schemas for any endpoint across the modern commerce ecosystem. Salsify provides brands selling on Amazon the ability to automate submission of optimized product content, saving them time setting up new products and improving listings for the Marketplace.

About Salsify

Salsify is the world's leading Product Experience Management (PXM) platform, empowering brand manufacturers to deliver the product experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. Salsify's platform combines the power of PIM and DAM capabilities, the industry's broadest commerce ecosystem, and actionable insights to orchestrate compelling product experiences through every digital touchpoint. The world's biggest brands including Coca-Cola, Bosch, GSK, Rawlings, and Fruit of the Loom use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $54.6 million in funding, led by Underscore.VC, Venrock, Matrix Partners and North Bridge.

For more information, please visit: http://www.salsify.com.

