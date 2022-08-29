Salsify Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program

Salsify releases MuleSoft Certified Connector for Salsify to simplify integration to the ProductXM platform and help companies to create seamless digital experiences faster

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Connector for Salsify. The Salsify connector , accessible in Anypoint Exchange , will allow companies to simplify integration to Salsify from upstream ecosystems (ERP, DAM, PLM, MDM, etc) securely. This enables business teams to work with the latest validated product data confidently. Users can streamline troubleshooting, maintenance, and enhancements to your Salsify integration by centralizing the business logic and data flow definition in MuleSoft.

An integration into Salsify with reusable and configurable components in MuleSoft -- rather than requiring bespoke, fully-coded integrations -- enables autonomy and empowers central IT teams to provide needed data to their business partners in Salsify.

"Mulesoft is known for enabling enterprise scalability and integrations. This certified connector enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage APIs needed for success on the digital shelf in a secure and scalable environment," said John Federman EVP Chief Corporate Development Officer, Salsify. "Our partnership will help ensure that teams can efficiently and scalably deliver enriched and syndicated Salsify content - the single source of truth for product - to all consumer interaction points without weighing down IT teams with custom code."

"Industries are facing new demands that push them to accelerate the pace of digital transformation," said Brian Miller, senior vice president of business development, MuleSoft, "The Connectivity Benchmark Report shows that integration challenges are slowing down critical digital initiatives for 88% of organizations. This partnership allows our mutual customers to create a composable enterprise by securely unlocking and integrating their data and apps to deliver new levels of speed, agility, and efficiency."

The MuleSoft Technology Partner Program includes leading enterprise software companies across both functional applications, such as CRM, enterprise resource planning (ERP), marketing automation, and HCM, as well as across industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail and media, and telecom. Using MuleSoft , technology partners help customers achieve greater speed, agility, and efficiency. MuleSoft's platform enables companies to become composable businesses, where they can turn every asset in their organization — data, bots, and applications — into reusable building blocks to scale and increase the speed of work.

MuleSoft customers can learn more about Salsify by visiting: https://anypoint.mulesoft.com/exchange/com.mulesoft.connectors/mule4-salsify-connector/minor/1.0/

Salsify customers can learn how to integrate data from siloed apps and systems faster and automate workflows more efficiently with MuleSoft at: https://www.mulesoft.com/platform/enterprise-integration .

About Salsify:

Salsify helps brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 100 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company's Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform serves as the system of record for products, facilitates cross-team and cross-organization collaboration at scale, and provides the insights needed to product pages across channels continuously. The result is shopper-centric, frictionless, and memorable commerce experiences across the world's fastest-growing Commerce Experience Management Network. Great commerce experiences that are delivered efficiently improve brand trust, amplify product differentiation and assortments, increase conversion rate, improve profit margins, and speed time to market.

