Salsify Launches Significant Enhancements to GDSN Data Pool to Unite Online and In-Store Commerce Experiences

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify, the commerce experience platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, today launched significant enhancements to its Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN) data pool. The updates will help further ensure compelling and consistent commerce experiences across online and offline channels while also integrating GDSN into other key commerce and digital processes.

"Legacy data pool vendors have created a system where GDSN is complicated, expensive, and ineffective, one that has failed to bridge the gap between GDSN's IT-exclusive legacy and its contemporary value as a fundamental tool leveraged by ecommerce, marketing, IT, and master data teams alike," said Julie Marobella, SVP of Product Management at Salsify. "Today's enhancements are purpose built to ensure that GDSN becomes a weapon to win on the digital shelf by unifying in-store and online commerce experiences for brands."

The GDSN is the world's largest product data network. GDSN makes it possible for any company, in any market, to share high-quality product information seamlessly. Historically, GDSN was used only to support supply chain master data. However in today's world of ecommerce, GDSN data is just as often presented directly to consumers online and therefore needs to be treated as information that can help facilitate more effective commerce experiences for brands.

To that end, Salsify today launched the following updates to its GDSN data pool functionality:

Attribute Explorer: Retailers' requests are constantly evolving. Attribute Explorer is an in-app dictionary of attributes which enables brands to keep up with shifting attribute requests and fill gaps to go above and beyond the minimum with their trading partners.

"Salsify provides our digital and ecommerce teams with more visibility, insights, and ultimately control over GDSN data than we have ever experienced in the past," said Andrea Brenneman, Digital Commerce Content Manager at Moen Incorporated. "It has created a more seamless relationship with our IT team while giving us time back in our day through the automatic validation and distribution of GDSN data to partners. The end result is a better commerce experience for our customers."

About Salsify

Salsify empowers brand manufacturers to win on the digital shelf by delivering the commerce experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. The world's biggest brands including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $198.1 million in funding, led by Warburg Pincus, Venrock, Matrix Partners, Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, and North Bridge.

For more information, please visit: http://www.salsify.com.

