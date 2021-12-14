Salsify Launching Integration to New Amazon Selling Partner API

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify, the Commerce Experience Management platform that helps brands and retailers win on the digital shelf, announced an integration to the new Amazon Selling Partner API. This new connection provides Amazon selling partners programmatic access to their Amazon Vendor Central account data.

The recently launched Amazon Selling Partner API will replace the Amazon Feed Specification (AFS) API and the Vendor Self Service Catalog (VSSC) Dynamic Templates supporting sellers in all categories, regions, and selling models. Amazon Seller Central accounts (for 3P selling) and global availability will be supported next year. Hardlines and softlines customers currently using the AFS API to publish will be required to migrate to the new API in order to continue publishing their content to Amazon past February 28, 2022.

The Salsify Amazon Selling Partner API connection allows you to:

Experience faster publishing time to Amazon;

Receive real-time data requirement feedback;

Get support for syndicating Supplier Pack Hierarchy (SPH) attributes; and

Publish full and partial content refreshes and submit images in-app with feedback.

"For brand manufacturers to be successful on the Amazon digital shelf, having efficient and repeatable syndication services that can be easily scaled across products and categories is critical," said Josh Silverman, SVP of Product Management, Salsify. "Salsify can help sellers currently using the Amazon Feed Specifications API to develop a strategy for moving to the new API that streamlines the experience."

The intent of Amazon's API changes is to make it easier than ever to succeed on the platform and create the best consumer experiences possible. The Amazon Developer Council has been listening closely to both sellers and their Content Service Provider partners like Salsify and invested heavily in streamlining how sellers can meet requirements for consistent, accurate product content that's always up-to-date.

For those not yet selling on Amazon, the simplicity and power of this unified connection means there has never been a better (or more important) time to leverage the opportunities of becoming an Amazon seller .

For additional information on Salsify's Amazon capabilities and the new integration to the new Amazon Selling Partner API visit https://www.salsify.com/retailers/amazon .

