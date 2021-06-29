Salsify Named an Exemplary Vendor in Ventana Research's 2021 Product Information Management Value Index

BOSTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify , the commerce experience management (CommerceXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors and retailers to win on the digital shelf, today announced it has been named an "Exemplary" vendor in product information management (PIM) by Ventana Research. This is Ventana Research's highest-rated category, representing the vendors that performed the best in meeting the overall product and customer experience requirements.

Salsify's position as an Exemplary Vendor marks the second major analyst report on the PIM market in 2021 where the company has been ranked in the highest possible category. Salsify was most recently named a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave ™: Product Information Management, Q2 2021 and earned the highest possible scores across nine categories, including vision and innovation roadmap.

"To provide an effective product experience for buyers, consumers, customers and partners, as well as throughout the supply chain, organizations must deliver accurate, consistent and actionable product information," said Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer, Ventana Research. "In our Value Index market research assessing Salsify and 15 other vendors, we found that its purpose-built PIM offering is designed for supporting brand manufacturers in the multi-channel, and increasingly personalized age of the digital shelf, was best in class for its overall product offering, and thus was classified as Exemplary overall and in its combined product and customer experience."

"We're honored to be recognized once again by the analyst community as a leader in PIM," said Rob Gonzalez, co-founder and CMO, Salsify. "Ventana takes a very product functionality-heavy approach to their analysis based on the changing requirements of buyers in the market. We have invested tens of millions of dollars in R&D specifically in PIM functionality in the last few years, and Ventana's ranking shows how far we've come in such a short period of time. In particular, we remain the only PIM that takes multi-channel optimization seriously, allowing for regional, channel-specific versions of products to be created and managed by global teams."

Read the complete Ventana Research Report, "Product Information Management Value Index: 2021 Vendor and Product Assessment" here .

About Salsify

Salsify helps brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 80 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company's Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform serves as the system of record for products, accelerates time to market for products, facilitates cross-team and cross-organization collaboration at scale, and provides the insights needed to continuously optimize product pages across channels. The result is shopper-centric, frictionless, and memorable commerce experiences. Great commerce experiences that are delivered efficiently improve brand trust, amplify product differentiation and assortments, increase conversion rate, improve profit margins, and speed time to market.

Learn how the world's largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK, as well as retailers and distributors such as E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify everyday to stand out on the digital shelf.

For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com .

