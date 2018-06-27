Salsify Named to Five 'Best Places to Work' Lists in 2018

This diverse recognition comes on the heels of Salsify's tremendous growth over the past year. In 2017, the company's customer base grew by 95% year-over-year, and Salsify revenue more than doubled. To support this momentum, Salsify hired aggressively, growing from 119 employees at the start of 2017, to more than 200 today. The company is continuing its aggressive hiring in 2018.

These latest awards also reflect the welcoming, empowering, and engaging workplace culture that has been overwhelmingly driven by Salsify employees, rather than top-down from leadership. Over the past 12 months, Salsify employees have led the planning and hosting of multiple She Geeks Out meetups at our offices, Women in Tech SoulCycle rides, a volunteer day at Cradles to Crayons, and several Toastmasters programs for employees to build their public speaking skills. Additionally, an employee-led Diversity and Inclusion team has helped spearhead initiatives like unconscious bias training for employees, and sponsoring a marching spot for friends and family in the 2018 Boston Gay Pride parade.

Salsify has similarly long been active in the local Boston community. After founding the Guppy Tank program for local middle-schoolers to get a day-long experience mocking up and creating a business plan for a tech product back in 2015, the program expanded to 10 companies last year in conjunction with Boston Public Schools and The Boston Foundation.

"When the co-founders and I started Salsify back in 2012, we were looking to build the kind of company we always wanted to work for," said Jason Purcell, CEO of Salsify. "That means not just being an intellectually stimulating workplace, but also one where employees genuinely support each other and like spending time. We're excited to see these awards roll in, since we know our success as a business rests on our amazing employees and the outstanding work they are doing for our customers every single day."

To learn more about the Salsify workplace, visit: https://www.salsify.com/careers.

About Salsify

Salsify is the world's leading Product Experience Management (PXM) platform. We empower brand manufacturers to accelerate digital growth by delivering the product experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. Salsify's platform combines the power of PIM and DAM capabilities, the industry's broadest commerce ecosystem, and actionable insights to orchestrate compelling product experiences through every digital touchpoint. The world's biggest brands including Coca-Cola, Bosch, GSK, Rawlings, and Fruit of the Loom use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $54.6 million in funding, led by Underscore.VC, Venrock, Matrix Partners and North Bridge.

For more information, please visit: http://www.salsify.com.

Media Contact

Andrew Waber

Media Relations at Salsify

awaber@salsify.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salsify-named-to-five-best-places-to-work-lists-in-2018-300673118.html

SOURCE Salsify

Related Links

http://www.salsify.com

