Salsify Names Colleen Fuller as Chief People Officer

"For a company that is growing as fast as Salsify, in an industry and market of such rapid change, it is intensely important to focus on how the work gets done, prioritized, managed, and reported. That is as much a human issue as it is a data issue," said Fuller. "Taking on this CPO role at the current stage of Salsify's growth is exciting, and speaks to how the company views its employees and managers as the chief component of Salsify's success."

Prior to Salsify, Colleen spent 15 years in HR roles at Vistaprint, and most recently was their executive in charge of Talent and Experience. In that role, Colleen was responsible for driving all aspects of the employee experience across the 5,000-person company, including growth and development, acquiring talent, onboarding, and employee recognition.

"With our headcount growing and new offices opening, bringing on a CPO was incredibly important to Salsify's global success over the long term," said Jason Purcell, CEO of Salsify. "Colleen did tremendous work at Vistaprint as that company grew exponentially, and having her join Salsify's executive team as we scale is a tremendous asset. Colleen's C-level position gives her a seat at the table to keep the company focused on our culture and people for every decision we make."

