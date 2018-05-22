Salsify Now Available on the Amazon Marketplace Appstore

"Salsify customers include a wide variety of brands with different needs when it comes to succeeding on Amazon," said Jason Purcell, CEO of Salsify. "Being part of the Amazon Marketplace Appstore will help us bring our expertise accelerating growth and improving profitability across digital retail channels to more companies navigating the modern commerce landscape."

Brands large and small are increasingly looking at Amazon Seller Central as a way to improve their margins and take more control over their full product experience. With Salsify now part of the Amazon Marketplace Appstore, companies selling on Amazon can more easily take steps to adapt to the new demands from consumers, and better leverage Amazon's value as consumers' primary shopping destination.

Salsify is the world's leading Product Experience Management (PXM) platform, empowering brand manufacturers to deliver the product experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. Salsify's platform combines the power of PIM and DAM capabilities, the industry's broadest commerce ecosystem, and actionable insights to orchestrate compelling product experiences through every digital touchpoint. The world's biggest brands including Coca-Cola, Bosch, GSK, Rawlings, and Fruit of the Loom use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $54.6 million in funding, led by Underscore.VC, Venrock, Matrix Partners and North Bridge.

