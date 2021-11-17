Salsify Recognized as a Fast Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify, the Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, today announced it has been recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year.

According to the report, Salsify grew 365% during this period.

Salsify works directly with more than 1,000 brands in over 80 countries. The company's Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform serves as the system of record for products, accelerates time to market for products, facilitates cross-team and cross-organization collaboration at scale, and provides the insights needed to optimize product pages across channels continuously.

Earlier this year, Salsify acquired Alkemics , a supplier experience management platform that helps retailers engage with suppliers to serve customers better at every stage of their commercial relationship. Earlier in October, Salsify acquired SKUvantage, which will serve as a basis for the company's expansion into Australia, New Zealand, and the greater APAC region.

"Over the past year, Salsify has experienced substantial organic growth as well as global expansion through strategic acquisitions," said Mike Milburn, President, Salsify. "This growth is directly attributable to our continued investments in customer success, including at some of the world's largest brands like Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK. Our products and services help brands, retailers, and distributors win on the digital shelf."

