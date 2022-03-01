Salsify To Help Brands, Retailers Boost Digital Shelf Conversion with Enhanced Content

BOSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify , the Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, announced the new Salsify Enhanced Content Self-Service Software Development Kit (SDK) built to enable retailers to quickly implement a Salsify Enhanced Content connection that their suppliers can use to publish authentic, engaging below-the-fold brand experiences that increase conversion rates.

According to recent Salsify consumer research , 46% of shoppers in the US will not buy a product if they don't find detailed information online. And, 30% say they will not purchase if images are missing or of low quality. 45% of shoppers said they are willing to pay more for a product from a brand they trust.

Enhanced content, also called below-the-fold content or rich media, helps brands better connect with shoppers and tell a richer brand story using image galleries, product tours, videos, comparison charts, and more. Consumers interacted with Salsify customers' Enhanced Content 167 million times in 2021.

With Salsify Enhanced Content, brands experience increased conversion rates by up to 50%, averaging 15% across most categories. Brands have also seen increases in product catalog coverage by up to 20%, according to 2019 Salsify internal data.

"Historically, content partners have done custom, bespoke integrations with retailers that were designed for specific sites in mind," said Josh Silverman, SVP, ProductXM Platform at Salsify. "It can be a complex and expensive engineering lift. This new Enhanced Content SDK dramatically reduces the cost, time, and resources needed for a retailer to support world-class enhanced consumer experiences on their sites."

Salsify is committed to an open technology approach that allows each retailer to easily connect and collaborate with all of their suppliers to build compelling commerce experiences that drive growth across their entire assortment.

Salsify is committed to providing its customers with more destinations to publish conversion-driving below-the-fold content. With the Salsify Enhanced Content SDK, retailers can easily implement Salsify Enhanced Content on their website so their Salsify brand suppliers can quickly deliver more content to reach more consumers. The new SDK gives retailers more control and flexibility over their websites and can continually optimize their sites as they see fit.

The new Enhanced Content SDK is free to use. For retailers interested in learning more about the SDK, attend this upcoming webinar .

About Salsify

Salsify helps brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 100 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company's Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform serves as the system of record for products, facilitates cross-team and cross-organization collaboration at scale, and provides the insights needed to optimize product pages across channels continuously. The result is shopper-centric, frictionless, and memorable commerce experiences across the world's fastest growing Commerce Experience Management Network. Great commerce experiences that are delivered efficiently improve brand trust, amplify product differentiation and assortments, increase conversion rate, improve profit margins, and speed time to market.

Learn how the world's largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK, as well as retailers and distributors such as E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com .

