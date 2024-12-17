Salt AI Raises $3M, Elevates Aber Whitcomb to CEO

The funding round was led by Morpheus Ventures with participation from Struck Capital, and Irregular Expressions. The investment will accelerate development of Salt's proprietary AI orchestration platform and expand its market presence.

"We're pleased to back the Salt AI team. Aber Whitcomb's impressive track record of success in launching and scaling businesses, paired with the immense market opportunity makes this an exciting investment for us," said Kristian Blaszczynski, Partner at Morpheus. "Very soon, AI will power almost every industry and Salt will be the engine on which enterprises execute."

Salt offers a unified AI collaboration environment where organizations can securely connect their firewalled data to build AI automations, agentic workflows and bespoke AI solutions. With a visual drag and drop interface, and full-code capabilities, every member of an organization can collaborate in real time to build powerful AI on the Salt platform. Teams can deploy in one click to Salt's cloud infrastructure that autoscales to meet the real-time needs of any use case.

"We're at an inflection point where AI can transform how companies operate, but only if we make it truly accessible and actionable," said Aber Whitcomb, CEO of Salt AI. "Salt's platform enables teams to create powerful AI agents and workflows that automate complex tasks and drive real business impact. I'm excited to lead Salt as we help organizations build and scale their AI capabilities."

Salt integrates with all major closed-source and open-source LLMs and supports diffusion models for generative art. Users can connect to 30+ enterprise data sources for both reading and writing, with new connections being released weekly.

To learn more about Salt AI's platform, visit www.salt.ai

About Salt AI

Founded in 2023 by Aber Whitcomb and Jim Benedetto, Salt's mission is to empower every organization to harness AI to work smarter and gain competitive advantage. The platform features a visual-first interface for non-technical collaborators, and full-code capabilities for technical builders. Users can connect to all major closed and open-source LLMs and diffusion models, and integrate with 30+ enterprise data sources. Salt is the leading unified AI collaboration environment that enables organizations to build, deploy, and scale AI solutions.

About Morpheus Ventures

Founded in 2016, Morpheus Ventures is one of the largest early-stage investors based in Los Angeles, and is investing in the disruption of large markets across the technology landscape from consumer to enterprise technologies including data analytics, machine learning, robotics, transportation, and SaaS. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles and backs great entrepreneurs worldwide.

