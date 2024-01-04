SALT and Kraken Partner to Launch Wyoming Blockchain Symposium

Exclusive event will convene prominent leaders and decision makers in blockchain and digital assets industries

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT, a premier global investment forum, and Kraken, one of the world's oldest and most trusted crypto platforms, today announced the inaugural Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, taking place August 19-22 at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Jackson Hole.

The invitation-only event, held in partnership with the University of Wyoming Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation, will convene 250 influential members of the blockchain community for curated networking experiences and roundtable discussions.

The Wyoming Blockchain Symposium's mission is centered around highlighting the real-world utility of blockchain technology and the need to establish a clear framework for digital asset regulation, leveraging Wyoming's progressive approach as a leading model. The event will also emphasize the advantages of decentralization and blockchain technology globally, while building momentum for greater institutional adoption of crypto and blockchain infrastructure.

"This event is an annual convening of the world's sharpest minds in finance, tech and investment. SALT's unique platform has earned a reputation for shaping innovation in global finance, especially in emerging digital assets," said Dave Ripley, CEO of Kraken. "Wyoming's continued support of crypto innovation makes it the perfect setting to gather forward-thinking blockchain leaders and entrepreneurs to drive what's next in the crypto world." 

"SALT has always endeavored to lead the charge in championing innovation and cultivating dynamic conversations on the future of finance," said John Darsie, Managing Director of SALT. "The Wyoming Blockchain Symposium marks a pivotal step in shaping the trajectory of digital assets, and we look forward to hosting our inaugural event in the great state of Wyoming."

Steven Lupien, Director of the University of Wyoming Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation, added, "Through our partnership with SALT and Kraken, the University of Wyoming CBDI underscores its commitment to advancing innovation in the digital finance sector. This exclusive gathering will serve as a catalyst for greater blockchain adoption and accelerate a reshaping of the global financial industry."

To learn more about the event, visit https://www.salt.org/events/2024-wyoming.   

About SALT

SALT is a leading global investment forum. Its mission is to connect investors and empower big ideas through exclusive global events and insightful media. For more information, please visit salt.org.

About Kraken

Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing digital asset platforms. Globally, Kraken clients trade more than 200 digital assets and 8 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, JPY, CHF, AUD and AED.

Kraken, over 2,000 strong, was founded in 2011 and was one of the first exchanges to offer spot trading with margin, parachain auctions, staking, regulated derivatives and index services. In 2022, it launched a custodial NFT marketplace. Kraken is trusted by over 9 million traders and institutions around the world and offers professional, round-the-clock online support. Kraken was the first company to have ever conducted a Proof of Reserves audit and has since committed to undergoing Proof of Reserves on a semiannual basis.

Kraken is backed by investors including Tribe CapitalSkyBridge CapitalHummingbird VenturesBlockchain Capital and Digital Currency Group, among others.

Kraken markets can be monitored and traded through the Kraken iOS and Android apps, and through the Cryptowatch iOSAndroid and Desktop apps.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

About the University of Wyoming Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation

The Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation (CBDI) is an interdisciplinary center focused on emerging technologies to foster innovation, economic development, and education.

The CBDI is shared by the College of Business, College of Engineering and Applied Science, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and the School of Energy Resources; it is also working with the State of Wyoming's community colleges.

For more information, please visit: www.uwyo.edu/acct-fin/cbdi/index.html.

