SALT and Penrose Partners Announce Second Annual Bermuda Digital Finance Forum

Coinbase and Circle return as sponsors

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT , a leading global investment forum, and Penrose Partners , a Bermuda-based digital asset advisory firm, today announced the second annual Bermuda Digital Finance Forum will take place May 11–14, 2026, at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The event will feature leading asset allocators, asset managers, protocols and entrepreneurs at the forefront of digital finance, fintech and artificial intelligence.

Bermuda Digital Finance Forum 2026

Now in its second year, the Bermuda Digital Finance Forum builds on the success of its inaugural edition, fostering high-level dialogue, curated networking and forward-looking discussions on topics ranging from stablecoin adoption to insurance and AI. Coinbase and Circle return as Forum sponsors, following last year's first-of-its-kind community airdrop, which onboarded over 400 local residents to digital finance using Coinbase wallets and USDC.

The Digital Finance Forum 2026 will feature two days of core programming and an on-the-ground activation designed to onboard Bermudian residents and local businesses to digital finance. The event will have elevated networking opportunities and curated off-site excursions throughout.

"We are thrilled to bring the Bermuda Digital Finance Forum back for a second year," commented John Darsie, CEO of SALT. "The Forum continues to advance meaningful conversations among global leaders shaping the evolution of digital finance, while spotlighting Bermuda as a hub for innovation, investment and regulatory progress."

Sean Stapley, Partner at Penrose Partners, added, "What sets this event apart is its ability to bridge global leadership in digital assets with real-world local adoption of digital finance. By pairing institutional dialogue with hands-on community engagement, the Forum supports the growth of the digital asset ecosystem and its practical integration into Bermuda's local economy."

The Hon. E. David Burt, JP, MP, Premier of Bermuda, added, "The Government of Bermuda is pleased to welcome back the Bermuda Digital Finance Forum. Last year marked a significant milestone in our digital finance journey, with strong participation from local residents and businesses across the island in a community initiative designed to educate and empower them to use digital money. This Forum reinforces Bermuda's position as a global leader in digital finance regulation and innovation, while ensuring that Bermudians are active participants in the future of finance."

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open. For more information on the Forum agenda, speaking opportunities and attendance criteria, please visit: digitalfinanceforum.com

About SALT

SALT is a global thought leadership forum covering the intersection of finance, technology and public policy. Founded in 2009, SALT's global event series and media properties convene key executives, investors and government officials to accelerate digital innovation in financial services and beyond. For more information, please visit salt.org.

About Penrose Partners

Founded in 2019, Penrose Partners is an award-winning digital asset consultancy that advises public and private sector institutions on strategy, business development, and education programs. Penrose's mission is to help drive the global adoption of digital assets to create a more open and inclusive financial system. The firm works at the intersection of innovation, regulation, and enterprise, supporting leading organizations including Coinbase, Circle, Apex, the NEAR Foundation, and the Government of Bermuda. Headquartered in Bermuda, Penrose Partners operates globally across Toronto, Montreal, New York and London.

Media Contacts:

Prosek Partners for SALT

[email protected]

Lorna Hutchman

Penrose Partners, Partner

[email protected]

SOURCE SALT