Salt Branding and KLA Win Gold at the North American Transform Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Branding®, a full-service brand consultancy, is proud to announce wins of gold, silver, and bronze awards with KLA Corporation® (formerly KLA-Tencor) at the North American Transform Awards.

KLA is an S&P 500 company developing industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. Founded in 1997, they provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards, and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, their expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Learn more about KLA here: https://www.kla-tencor.com/.

Salt Branding and KLA launched the new corporate rebranding initiative in January 2019. The focus of the branding work was to create a more meaningful and relevant brand for both employees and recruits and to create a culture at the company that reflected their future brand and business growth strategies.

The work by Salt and KLA addressed brand touchpoints including brand positioning, a simplified name, and a new logo. The brand was then implemented across products, environments, communications, marketing and recruitment materials and digital media. To learn more about the work, visit https://saltbranding.com/kla.html.

The work was recognized in four categories:

Gold for Best Internal Communications During a Brand Development Project

Silver for Best Visual Identity from The Engineering and Manufacturing Sector

Bronze for Best Implementation of a Brand Development Project

Bronze for Best Creative Strategy

"Winning Gold for the internal communications could not have been better," said Paul Parkin, founder of Salt Branding. "The whole focus of this initiative was about culture. To see the team get recognized for that is amazing."

The Transform Awards recognizes best practices in corporate, product and global brand development work, with categories that focus on strategy, execution, content and evaluation. The awards are offered across a broad spectrum of business, consumer and non-profit sectors and include some of the world's biggest brand names and industry leaders.

About Salt Branding

Salt is a full-service brand consultancy and part of the LRW Group. Established in 2001 and based in San Francisco, Salt helps brands be essential to their customers and succeed in the hyper-choice economy. Salt works at the intersection of brand and digital helping ambitious leaders define and express what makes their business truly essential. Salt works with Global 1000s, including Delta Airlines, Disney, Google, HCA Healthcare and Pearson, and start-ups alike to transform brand stories and create and launch new offerings. Learn more about Salt – and how a proven approach to building essential brands has helped transform businesses, create differentiation, engage customers, change perception and drive growth – by visiting saltbranding.com.

