Salt Financial Announces Hiring of Alex Gropper to Head Structuring and QIS

Salt Financial

11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

GREENWICH, Conn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Financial, a leading provider of index investment solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of Alex Gropper as a pivotal addition to its team. Gropper, formerly Head of Capital Markets Solutions at Market Synergy Group, brings a wealth of experience in derivatives, structuring, and quantitative index design, further strengthening Salt Financial's expertise and capabilities. Earlier in his career, Alex served as a Vice President in equity derivatives structuring at Credit Suisse following a similar role at Bank of America, helping to develop some of the most successful indices available for annuities offered by multiple insurance carriers.

This strategic recruitment coincides with a period of accelerating growth for Salt Financial, as its patent-pending truVol Risk Control Engine (RCE) now powers nearly $2 billion in assets linked to fixed index annuities (FIA).

Salt Financial's partner-driven business model sets it apart in the industry, enabling collaboration with investment banks, asset managers, and index providers to offer bespoke index solutions tailored to insurance carriers. Through its robust platform, Salt Financial empowers partners to rapidly iterate on index design, ensuring prompt responses to client needs and dynamic market demands.

"We are delighted to welcome Alex Gropper to our team to expand our product offerings and support our rapid growth," said Tony Barchetto, CEO of Salt Financial. "His extensive experience in derivatives structuring and index development will be instrumental in delivering exceptional value to our clients."

"I first collaborated with Salt while at Credit Suisse as they were entering the FIA market. I have no doubt the team's innovative approach and partner-driven business model have helped drive their impressive accomplishments in just under 3 years — I look forward to joining the team and contributing to Salt's continued success," said Gropper.

Salt Financial's leading risk management technology and commitment to client service, coupled with Gropper's industry expertise, solidifies the company's standing as a trusted partner in quantitative investing strategies. Salt Financial is well positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and maintain its trajectory of success.

About Salt Financial
Salt Financial LLC is a leading provider of index solutions and risk analytics, powered by the patent-pending truVol® Risk Control Engine (RCE). We leverage the rich information contained in intraday prices to better estimate volatility to develop index-based investment products for insurance carriers, investment banks, asset managers, and ETF issuers. Salt is committed to collaborating with industry leaders to empower the pursuit of financial outperformance for investors worldwide. For more information, please visit www.saltfinancial.com

