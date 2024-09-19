Salt Financial Announces Strategic Collaboration with ICE to Explore Indices for Risk-Controlled Investment Products

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Financial, a leading financial services firm, is pleased to announce that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, to collaborate on strategic index development. Leveraging Salt's patent-pending truVol® Risk Control Engine (RCE), the collaboration will focus on satisfying the growing demand for risk-controlled investment products for insurance companies, fund sponsors, and investment banks in the form of bespoke systematic indices.

ICE offers a diverse range of cross-asset index solutions, with approximately $2 trillion in assets under management benchmarked to ICE Indices. ICE indices also support Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs), structured products, insurance, and other financial products globally.

Salt Financial's cooperation with ICE and its subsidiary, NYSE, underscores a shared dedication to innovation. By combining Salt Financial's expertise in volatility management with ICE's robust index capabilities and the NYSE brand, this collaboration aims to explore new and enhanced index solutions.

"We are excited to work with Salt Financial to explore new risk-controlled multi-asset indices leveraging their strong volatility methodology," said Preston Peacock, Head of ICE Data Indices.

"We are excited to be collaborating with ICE and NYSE to explore custom index solutions with building blocks developed by ICE Data Indices across asset classes," said Tony Barchetto, Chief Executive Officer at Salt Financial.

The collaboration could empower investors with a broader range of choices, incorporating the latest advancements in index design and truVol's cutting edge volatility control mechanism powered by historical intraday data.

About Salt Financial

Salt Financial LLC is a leading provider of index solutions and risk analytics, powered by the patent-pending truVol® Risk Control Engine (RCE). We leverage the rich information contained in intraday prices to better estimate volatility to develop index-based investment products for insurance carriers, investment banks, asset managers, and ETF issuers. Salt is committed to collaborating with industry leaders to empower the pursuit of financial outperformance for investors worldwide. For more information, please visit www.saltfinancial.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

