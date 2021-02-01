Salt Flats launches Insight and Analytics Team

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Salt Flats Innovation House is pleased to announce the formation of its Insights and Analytics Team. Salt Flats Chairman and CEO Rick McNabb said, "This team, comprised of data and information scientists, and visuals analysts, is an integral part of Salt Flats' overall digital innovation strategy and operating model. Data has been the foundation to business transformation. Now, insights and analytics is even more critical to business success. The future business winners will understand the power of data and how to realize value, benefit and adaptability for overall success."

John Horodyski, an industry leader in Information Management, Digital Asset Management (DAM), Metadata and MarTech will head the practice starting February 1st. John is a world leading expert with 20 years of management strategy experience and has provided strategic direction and consulting for a variety of Fortune 100 and 500 clients in Consumer Packaged Goods, Media & Entertainment, Pharmaceutical, and Insurance. John is also an Adjunct Professor at San José State University where he teaches a graduate course in DAM.

Salt Flats Innovation House is part of a strategic portfolio of companies that includes Optimity Advisors and Jumpgate Solutions. They are focused on working and solving the world's most complex problems in the digital era.

About Salt Flats LLC: Salt Flats is a nationwide innovation platform company based in Chicago, that has a diverse, creative group of disrupters, who challenge the status quo and create tomorrow's future, today. The Salt Flats Team is comprised of thought leaders in entrepreneurship, innovation, corporate strategy and engineering

About Optimity Advisors LLC: Optimity Advisors is nationwide innovation healthcare consultancy helping to discover, build, and launch human-centered strategies and solutions that embrace the complexities of our digital world.

About Jumpgate LLC: Jumpgate Solutions is a nationwide software engineering company that focuses on software as a service and onshore remote development in order to commercialize innovative technology product offerings.

