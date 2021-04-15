"Salt-Free Water Softeners" Are Not What You Think

LIVERMORE, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puronics wants you to know something. Have you heard the term "salt-free water softener", and think it sounds like a great solution? The problem is most water treatment systems marketed as "salt-free water softeners" do not soften water. In fact, it is very difficult to soften water without salt. These water systems will help with some hard water problems, but they do not soften water. People deserve to know the facts before they spend the money to purchase and install one of these.

What is a Water Softener?

A water softener is a device, product or equipment that removes enough hardness minerals that the concentration is less than the standard unit of measurement (grains per gallon). It works by running hard water through a bed of ion exchange resin. The resin removes the hardness minerals by exchanging them for sodium or potassium ions.

The benefits of softened water are numerous. Plumbing and appliances last longer. Hair and skin are softer and healthier. No more water spots, scale buildup and soap scum everywhere. Spend up to 50% less on soaps, shampoos, detergent, lotions, etc. Even better, with a softener filter combo, like a Puronics system, no more depending on bottled water.

What Does a Salt-Free System Do?

The systems that are called "salt-free water softeners" do not remove hardness minerals. In fact, they have no effect on the concentration. If you test water after treatment by one of these systems for hardness, it will be the same as before.

Sometimes referred to as "salt-free water conditioners" (which is an accurate term), what these systems do is reduce scale buildup. There are several ways of doing this, but the most effective and most common is using a technology called nucleation assisted crystallization. They work by making the hardness minerals form microcrystals which do not build up in pipes, appliances and fixtures. However, since the water is hard, people still see water spots, need extra soap and have dry skin and hair.

What System is Right for Me?

It depends on why you want soft water. Are you just concerned about scale buildup impacting the life of plumbing and appliances? If so, a salt-free water conditioner may be the answer. If you are looking for soft water, with benefits like healthier skin and hair, virtually no water spots and savings on soap, you need a salt-based water softener.

About Puronics, Incorporated

Puronics, Incorporated, headquartered in Livermore, California, has been a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial water treatment products for over 70 years. Puronics provides consumers and businesses with clean, high quality water. The company produces water softeners, no salt 'green' water filtration systems, drinking water systems and well water treatment systems. Companies use Puronics solutions for manufacturing processes and pre-treatment of boilers, hot water heaters, dishwashers, as well as other water using devices. For more information visit https://puronics.com or call (844) 787-6642.

