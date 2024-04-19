SALT iConnections New York 2024 Speaker Lineup Unveiled for May Flagship Event

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT , a premier global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing, and iConnections , a leading financial technology platform for alternative investors, today announced the preliminary lineup of speakers for the third annual SALT iConnections New York , taking place May 20-21, 2024 at The Glasshouse in New York City.

SALT iConnections will convene over 1,000 institutional asset owners, asset managers and entrepreneurs for two days of content and curated capital introductions powered by iConnections. The event is projected to have over 2,500 manager meetings and a 2:1 LP:GP attendance ratio.

The preliminary agenda is now available, featuring top minds across business, finance, politics and philanthropy discussing topics that span from institutional asset allocation and sports investing to AI and geopolitics, and speakers from across the institutional, alternative investment, asset management and public sectors, including:

Mark Anson , CEO, President & CIO, Commonfund

, CEO, President & CIO, Commonfund Carmelo Anthony , NBA All-Star and Entrepreneur

, NBA All-Star and Entrepreneur Michael Arougheti , Co-Founder, CEO & President, Ares Management

, Co-Founder, CEO & President, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri , Minister of Economy, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

, Minister of Economy, (UAE) Les Brun , Co-Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Ariel Alternatives

, Co-Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Sec. Mark Esper , Former Secretary, Department of Defense & U.S. Army

, Former Secretary, Department of Defense & U.S. Army Dan Loeb , CEO, Third Point

, CEO, Third Point Stephanie Lynch , Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Global Endowment Management

, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Global Endowment Management Steven Meier , Chief Investment Officer & Deputy Comptroller for Asset Management, New York City Retirement System

, Chief Investment Officer & Deputy Comptroller for Asset Management, New York City Retirement System Sona Menon , Partner, Cambridge Associates

, Partner, Cambridge Associates Gen. Mark Milley , Former Chairman, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff

, Former Chairman, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Robert Mitchnick , Head of Digital Assets, BlackRock

, Head of Digital Assets, BlackRock Howard Morgan , Chair and General Partner, B Capital

, Chair and General Partner, B Capital Sam Rosenstock , Deputy CIO of External Alpha, Man FRM

, Deputy CIO of External Alpha, Man FRM Edoardo Rulli , CIO, UBS Hedge Fund Solutions

, CIO, UBS Hedge Fund Solutions Greg Shell , Managing Partner & Head of Inclusive Growth, Goldman Sachs Asset Management

, Managing Partner & Head of Inclusive Growth, Goldman Sachs Asset Management Kristen Smith , CEO, Blockchain Association

, CEO, Blockchain Association Carine Smith Ihenacho , Chief Governance and Compliance Officer, Norges Bank Investment Management

, Chief Governance and Compliance Officer, Norges Bank Investment Management Roy Swan , Director of Mission Investments, Ford Foundation

"Investors continue to face an economic landscape of rate uncertainty, an upcoming election and a competitive fundraising environment in an increasingly complex alternatives industry," said John Darsie, CEO of SALT. "With these dynamics in mind, we have curated a diverse roster of experts and executives to opine on the trends impacting the financial markets today, and an environment at The Glasshouse that encourages meaningful networking to drive business impact and investment relationships for the institutional investment community."

"In a climate of high inflation and global uncertainties, SALT iConnections New York is a pivotal hub for allocators and managers," emphasized Ron Biscardi, Co-Founder and CEO of iConnections. "Leveraging iConnections' proprietary capital introductions technology, we facilitate meaningful connections and provide access to the alternative investment landscape, equipping participants with the tools and insights to thrive in today's complex market dynamics."

More information on the conference, including registration information and FAQs, can be found here . For media attendance and media partnership inquiries, please contact [email protected] . Follow @ SALTConference and @ iConnections_io on X and LinkedIn for the latest news.

About SALT

SALT is a leading global investment forum. Its mission is to connect investors and empower big ideas through exclusive global events and insightful media. For more information, please visit salt.org .

About iConnections

iConnections is a financial technology platform connecting asset allocators and investment managers. The iConnections desktop and mobile app allows allocators to evaluate and engage with relevant managers, who share company information securely on the platform. iConnections hosts its own flagship conferences and powers myriad third-party global investor events. In an increasingly digital world, iConnections has reimagined how the investment industry connects. Visit iconnections.io to learn more.

