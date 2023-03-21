SALT iConnections NY Announces Initial Speaker Lineup for May Flagship Event

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing, and iConnections, a leading financial technology platform for alternative investors, today announced the preliminary speaker lineup for SALT iConnections New York, taking place this May 16-18, 2023 at The Glasshouse in New York City.

The event, which will convene over 1,000 alternative investment managers, allocators, entrepreneurs and policy experts, will feature content spanning topics from institutional asset allocation and credit opportunities to biotechnology and infrastructure investing. Building on SALT's partnership with iConnections, the flagship event will focus on capital introductions and networking for allocators and managers, with over 4,000 manager meetings and a 3:1 LP to GP ratio expected.

A preliminary agenda and complete speaker list will be available in the coming weeks. A sampling of currently confirmed speakers includes:

Margaret Anadu , Partner and Head of Real Estate at The Vistria Group

, Partner and Head of Real Estate at The Vistria Group Mike Arougheti , CEO of Ares Management

, CEO of Ares Management Jeff Blau , CEO of Related Companies

, CEO of Related Companies Steve Cohen , CEO of Point72

, CEO of Point72 Joe Dowling , Global Head of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management

, Global Head of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management Jens Foehrenbach , CIO of Man FRM for Man Group

, CIO of Man FRM for Man Group Rosalind Hewsenian , Chief Investment Officer at the Helmsley Charitable Trust

, Chief Investment Officer at the Helmsley Charitable Trust Stephanie Lynch , Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Global Endowment Management

, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Global Endowment Management Steven Meier , CIO of New York City Retirement System

, CIO of New York City Retirement System Gautam Sharma , CEO and CIO of BH Digital at Brevan Howard

, CEO and CIO of BH Digital at Brevan Howard Kyrsten Sinema , United States Senator from Arizona

, Senator from John Zito , Deputy CIO of Apollo Management

, Deputy CIO of Apollo Management Paul Zummo , CEO and CIO of JPMorgan Alternative Asset Management

"We're looking forward to building on the momentum of our recent events in Singapore and Abu Dhabi in New York this May," said John Darsie, Managing Director of SALT. "We are particularly excited about growing our partnership with iConnections to deliver a robust and differentiated capital introductions experience to our delegates."

CEO of iConnections, Ron Biscardi, added: "We are excited to bring the power of our network together with SALT's high-caliber speakers, for what will be a dynamic and value-added event in New York this May."

More information on the conference, including registration information and FAQs, can be found here. For media attendance and media partnership inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About SALT

SALT is a global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing, founded in 2009 by Anthony Scaramucci and SkyBridge. Its mission is to empower big ideas by connecting people and capital. SALT's flagship events bring together the world's foremost investors, creators and thinkers for high-level collaboration and networking. For more information, please visit salt.org.

About iConnections

iConnections is a financial technology platform connecting asset allocators and investment managers. The iConnections desktop and mobile app allows allocators to evaluate and engage with relevant managers, who share company information securely on the platform. iConnections hosts its own flagship conferences and powers myriad third-party global investor events. In an increasingly digital world, iConnections has reimagined how the investment industry connects. Visit iconnections.io to learn more.

