Salt Labs Expands to Historic Harriman Building in New York City's Financial District

NEW YORK CITY, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Labs, a loyalty and payments technology company based in NYC, is excited to announce its relocation to the historic Harriman Building situated at 39 Broadway. Renowned for its rich New York City heritage the building now accommodates a diverse array of offices. While embracing its modern usage, the building remains deeply rooted in the neighborhood's storied past, carrying immense significance for New York City.

Congressman Nickel visits the Salt office in New York. L-R: Alison Stapleton, Konstantin Getmanchuk, Musa Raza, Wiley Nickel, Jason Lee, Paul Rodgers, Julian Knoche
Salt Labs was founded by Jason Lee, an American businessman and fintech entrepreneur with deep ties to the New York area and a long-standing appreciation for the Financial District and its remarkable history. Lee, who has previously founded and served as CEO for DailyPay, a company that expanded its presence in the Financial District, including a major sublease at 55 Water Street, has a true appreciation for the importance of Salt Labs' new location. The move marks a significant strategic milestone for the company, reinforcing its commitment to the city that has previously nurtured the leadership teams innovative ventures. With 12 full-time employees, Salt Labs is poised for continued growth in its dynamic new neighborhood.

"I am thrilled to lead Salt Labs into our new home at the Harriman Building, a location that epitomizes the storied history and entrepreneurial spirit of New York City's financial district," said Jason Lee, Founder and CEO of Salt Labs. "This move not only represents a strategic milestone for our company but also serves as a testament to our commitment to the city that has always inspired and supported our innovative ventures. We look forward to furthering our growth in this dynamic neighborhood."

In March 2023, Salt Labs secured $10 million in pre-seed funding, led by Fin Capital with participation from Anthem Venture Partners. The company recently launched an alpha product in Puerto Rico, where it has already gained over 20,000 users in less than three months.

