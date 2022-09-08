Salt Lake City Business is Hosting a Community 5k to Raise Money for Suicide Prevention

All race expenses are paid by Marshall Industries and other race sponsors to ensure that 100% of registrations go to the American Foundation for suicide prevention.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, September 17 will mark the 5th year of the Sound of Hope 5k at Dr. O. Roi Hardy Park in Riverton, UT. The community race raises money for suicide prevention and awareness with all proceeds going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Family poses for photo after finishing the race. Racers walk along the Jordan River Parkway on a cool morning.

Check-in and same-day registration will begin at 7:30 am while the race starts at 9. Singer/songwriter/actor Yahosh will be singing before the start of the race, along with a surprise performance. Also BYU football's all-star Quarterback Robby Bosco and wide receiver Glen Kozlowski will make their first public appearance since their 1984 National championship win against Michigan. They will be signing autographs and taking photos from 8-8:30.

Those interested can find more information at Sound of Hope 5k on Facebook and Instagram or at https://runsignup.com/Race/UT/Riverton/SoundofHope5k

Last year's race video can be viewed here.

Contact Information

Kelli Koji

Race Director

Sound of Hope 5k

801-915-5195

[email protected]

SOURCE Marshall Industries