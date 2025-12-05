Salt Lake City Oculoplastic Surgeon Dr. Kian Eftekhari to Present Innovative Ptosis Technique at International ABAM Conference

Renowned eyelid specialist Dr. Kian Eftekhari will share his groundbreaking 5-minute ptosis operation with plastic surgeons from around the world at the 18th American-Brazilian Aesthetic Meeting in Park City, Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified oculofacial plastic surgeon Dr. Kian Eftekhari of the Eyelid Center of Utah has been selected to present at the prestigious 18th American-Brazilian Aesthetic Meeting (ABAM), taking place February 5-8, 2026, in Park City, Utah. Dr. Eftekhari will deliver a presentation titled "The Smallest Frontier in Facial Rejuvenation: The 5-Minute Ptosis Operation" to an international audience of plastic surgeons from the United States, Brazil, and more than 60 countries worldwide.

ABAM is one of the most vibrant and important international gatherings in the plastic surgery field, founded by Dr. Renato Saltz to broaden collaboration between surgeons worldwide and improve patient outcomes. The conference provides an excellent forum for clinical exchange of knowledge in aesthetic surgery and serves as a platform for innovative voices to present cutting-edge techniques that benefit doctors, their practices, and their patients.

"I am honored to present at ABAM and share this innovative approach to ptosis surgery with my colleagues from around the world," says Dr. Kian Eftekhari. "Ptosis correction is one of the smallest yet most impactful procedures in facial rejuvenation. This streamlined technique allows us to achieve natural, lasting results with minimal intervention—which perfectly aligns with patients' desires for effective yet subtle aesthetic improvements."

Dr. Eftekhari's presentation will focus on ptosis surgery—the correction of droopy eyelids—a condition that affects both aesthetics and, in severe cases, vision. His 5-minute technique represents a significant advancement in efficiency and precision for this delicate procedure, making it more accessible to patients while maintaining the highest standards of surgical excellence.

As a nationally recognized expert in oculofacial plastic surgery, Dr. Eftekhari brings extensive credentials and experience to this international platform. He completed his undergraduate degree in Human Biology at Stanford University and earned his medical degree at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He completed his ophthalmology residency at the University of Pennsylvania's Scheie Eye Institute and pursued an additional two years of subspecialty fellowship training in oculoplastic and facial surgery in Salt Lake City.

Dr. Eftekhari is board-certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and is an active member of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS), where he previously served as chair of the Young ASOPRS Committee. In 2020, he received the Outstanding Contribution Award from ASOPRS, one of the highest honors within the society. He has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for four consecutive years and has delivered lectures nationally and internationally on eyelid surgery, aesthetic surgery, thyroid eye disease, and facial trauma.

Dr. Eftekhari performs innovative, minimally invasive approaches to eyelid and forehead surgery, including minimally invasive ptosis repair, endoscopic forehead lifting, and no-scar lower eyelid surgery. His dedication to advancing the field is evident in his numerous publications in peer-reviewed journals and his involvement in pivotal clinical trials for thyroid eye disease treatments.

ABAM attracts the world's premier plastic surgeons to Park City's majestic snowy mountains, combining science with friendship and collegiality in a collaborative environment. The conference identifies and promotes individuals who will become international leaders in cosmetic surgery, giving emerging physicians and established experts alike a chance to share original and cutting-edge ideas before industry leaders. All meeting profits are donated to the Image Reborn Foundation of Utah to support breast cancer survivors.

Dr. Kian Eftekhari is a board-certified oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgeon specializing in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the eyelids and face. His Salt Lake City-based practice, Eyelid Center of Utah, is dedicated exclusively to eyelid and facial procedures, offering patients expert-level care and personalized treatment plans. Dr. Eftekhari specializes in eyelid blepharoplasty, brow and forehead lifts, ptosis surgery, thyroid eye disease treatment, eyelid cancer reconstruction, facial paralysis surgery, and non-surgical treatments. He employs a patient-centered approach, utilizing minimally invasive techniques whenever possible to enhance natural beauty while respecting each individual's unique facial characteristics.

For more information about Dr. Kian Eftekhari or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.eyelidcenterutah.com or call 801-685-3398.

