SALT LAKE TRIBUNE NAMES CBC MORTGAGE AGENCY A WINNER OF THE WASATCH FRONT TOP WORKPLACES 2023 AWARD

News provided by

CBC Mortgage Agency

30 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBC Mortgage Agency was named a Top Workplace 2023 by Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces, for its third year running. The award is based solely on employee feedback. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

CBC Mortgage Agency has been consistently named a Top Workplace, receiving recognition in the years of 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023 by the Salt Lake Tribune.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top Place to Work for the third year running. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team at CBC Mortgage Agency," said Miki Adams, president of CBC Mortgage Agency. "We remain committed to fostering a workplace where inclusion, collaboration and a shared place of purpose thrive, empowering us to continue to make a positive impact in the lives of our employees and the communities we serve."

About

CBC Mortgage Agency was formed in 2013 by the Cedar Band Corporation, an enterprise wholly owned by the Cedar Band of Paiutes in Utah. CBC Mortgage Agency is a nationally chartered housing finance agency of the Cedar Band and provides down payment assistance for FHA loans and other affordable housing mortgage loan products to qualifying borrowers. CBC Mortgage Agency has used its unique business structure to offer a national down payment assistance program, where most State Housing Agencies operate only within one state.

CBC Mortgage Agency is approved as a Title II, Direct Endorsement Government Entity Mortgagee with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) with the authority to originate, hold and service FHA Title II and Section 184 mortgages. CBC Mortgage Agency is also approved to originate loans through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and its USDA Section 502 Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program. CBC Mortgage Agency operates its nationwide programs in compliance with HUD, FHA and USDA guidelines and takes great care to ensure that the borrowers it assists are capable of sustaining homeownership.

Since its inception, CBC Mortgage Agency has helped thousands of homebuying individuals and families obtain homeownership and has always had a focus on increasing minority homeownership, particularly within the African American, Hispanic and Native American communities.

Press Contact
Sam Garcia, Publicist
Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations
214.762.4457 | samgarcia@StrategicVantage.com

SOURCE CBC Mortgage Agency

