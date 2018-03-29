SALT Lending Expands Executive Team With New CTO

Sinclair brings more than 20 years of technology and software development experience to the company's leadership team. He is a Colorado native who has led technology strategies at fast-growing companies in the financial services, energy and internet of things (IoT) industries. As CTO of Cartasite, an industrial IoT company, Sinclair enhanced and expanded the company's product development team, which served as a competitive advantage of talent, speed-to-market and innovation. Additionally, Sinclair is a successful entrepreneur, having led the growth and acquisition of Agelio Networks.

"Bill has made an unmistakable impact at each company he has helped lead. He knows how to drive technology strategies for fast-growth companies like ours. And, he has an enviable track record of delivering solutions that become game changers for their industry," said Shawn Owen, CEO of SALT. "With Bill on our team, SALT will continue to pave the way for the future of financial services."

"This is an exciting opportunity to participate in changing the way people and companies borrow money, make loans and conduct financial transactions," said Sinclair. "Blockchain technology is poised to become as disruptive as the internet itself, because it makes associated activities truly secure and verifiable, and does so at a lower cost. The technology initiatives I will lead for SALT will not only grow our current market for borrowing and lending, but also act as a catalyst for a broader transformation of how financial services are conducted across the globe."

About SALT Lending

SALT Lending offers blockchain-backed loans™ via a membership-based lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The company's Secured Automated Lending Technology (SALT) is a protocol- and asset-agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly-growing class of blockchain assets. For more information on SALT Lending, visit SaltLending.com.

