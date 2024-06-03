Salt Market, 69% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global salt market size is estimated to grow by USD 31.2 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 2.19% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global salt market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Type (Rock salt, Brine, Solar salt, and Vacuum pan salt), Application (Chemical processing, Road de-icing, Food processing, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Key Companies Covered Atisale SpA, Besto Salt Co., BRAS DEL PORT S.A, Cargill Inc., Ciech SA, Compass Minerals International Inc., INEOS AG, Kopalnia Soli w Klodawie, KS Aktiengesellschaft, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Rio Tinto Ltd., Salinen Austria AG, SAN FRANCISCO SALT CO., Solvay SA, Stone Canyon Industries Holdings Inc., Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate and Lyle PLC, and Wacker Chemie AG Regions Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

APAC North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa

1. APAC - APAC is estimated to contribute 69%. to the growth of the global market. The Salt Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. The geographic landscape surrounding the Salt Market is characterized by the presence of inorganic compounds and minerals, primarily sodium chloride or rock salt. This resource is extracted through various processing activities, including seawater evaporation and brine extraction.

The chemical manufacturing industry, which produces chlorine-alkali chemicals, is a significant economic alternative for salt production. Governments and initiatives have granted approvals and licenses for mining activities, ensuring safety and quality while addressing environmental concerns. The commodity's widespread use extends to de-icing products, water treatment, and industrial processes. Urban areas, with their growing populations, have increased product adoption, leading to increased demand for salt and its by-products.

However, this comes with challenges such as water pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and climate change. Sustainable practices, including waste management and the adoption of renewable energy sources, are essential to mitigate these issues. Regions with significant underground deposits continue to be the focus of material extraction, with a focus on minimizing the environmental impact through efficient production methods.

The evaporation of seawater and the extraction of brine are natural resources that, when used responsibly, can contribute to a circular economy. However, it is crucial to consider the potential waste generated during the production process and implement effective waste management strategies. In conclusion, the Salt Market landscape involves the extraction and processing of inorganic compounds and minerals, primarily sodium chloride, for various applications. This industry faces challenges related to environmental concerns, safety, and sustainability, necessitating the adoption of responsible production methods and the integration of renewable energy sources.

Segmentation Overview

Type 1.1 Rock salt

1.2 Brine

1.3 Solar salt

1.4 Vacuum pan salt Application 2.1 Chemical processing

2.2 Road de-icing

2.3 Food processing

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

In the context of market segmentation, the salt industry can be categorized into various segments based on type, including rock salt and solar salt. The source analysis of these segments reveals that rock salt is primarily extracted from mines, while solar salt is produced through seawater evaporation and brine extraction. The rock salt segment holds significant market share due to its extensive applications in various industries. In the chemical processing sector, it is used as an essential raw material in the production of chlorine-alkali chemicals, making it a crucial commodity in the chemical manufacturing industry.

Moreover, rock salt is widely used for de-icing applications in urban areas, particularly in regions with harsh winters, and in water treatment processes to soften hard water. Additionally, the oil & gas industry utilizes rock salt as a drilling fluid additive, while agriculture employs it as a source of inorganic compounds and minerals. In the food consumption sector, sodium and chlorine, the primary components of rock salt, are essential elements required for numerous processing activities.

Furthermore, the market segmentation analysis of the salt industry reveals that the global population's increasing demand for water treatment and de-icing products in urban areas drives the growth of the rock salt segment. Governments' initiatives, regulations, and safety and quality concerns also contribute to the segment's expansion. However, environmental concerns and approvals and licenses from mining officials remain critical factors influencing the market's dynamics.

Research Analysis

The salt market encompasses various inorganic compounds, primarily derived from minerals such as rock salt. The production of these compounds involves processing activities, including seawater evaporation and brine extraction. Chlorine and sodium are essential by-products of chlorine-alkali chemicals production, which is a significant economic alternative in the chemical manufacturing industry. Governments and initiatives play a crucial role in the approval and licensing of mining activities for salt extraction.

Salt is a commodity widely used in de-icing products, water treatment, and various other applications. With the growing global population and urbanization, product adoption is on the rise, leading to increased demand for salt. However, safety, quality, and environmental concerns are essential considerations in the salt market. Mining officials and regulatory bodies ensure that mining and chemical processing activities adhere to stringent safety and quality standards to mitigate potential risks and protect the environment.

Market Overview

The Salt Market refers to the global trade of salt, an essential mineral used extensively in various industries and daily life. Salt is primarily produced through the natural process of evaporation of seawater or through mining of rock salt deposits. It is a versatile commodity with numerous applications, including food seasoning, industrial processes, water softening, and health benefits. The demand for salt is driven by its essential role in human consumption and industrial applications.

The market for salt is diverse and global, with consumption patterns varying across regions and industries. Salt is used in the food industry for seasoning and preservation, in the chemical industry for the production of chlorine and sodium hydroxide, and in the pharmaceutical industry for the production of various drugs. The market for salt is influenced by factors such as production costs, demand from end-use industries, and government regulations.

