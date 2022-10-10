Salt Market to grow by 39.91 Mn T by 2026, Wide range of industrial applications to boost market growth - Technavio

Oct 10, 2022, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The salt market size is set to grow by 39.91 million T from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Factors such as a wide range of industrial applications, an increase in the production of chlor-alkali chemicals, and increased demand for processed foods will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The salt market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.
Salt Market Segmentation
- Application
- Chemical Processing
- Road De-icing
- Food Processing
- Others
- Type
- Rock Salt
- Brine
- Solar Salt
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
APAC will account for 80% of market growth. The main markets for salt in APAC are China, Japan, and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the course of the forecast period, the salt market will grow in APAC due to the rising demand for salt in developing nations like China and India as a result of their increased industrialization. Buy Sample Report.
Salt Market Vendor Analysis and Scope
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Atisale Spa
- Bras del Port SA
- Cargill Inc.
- Ciech SA
- Compass Minerals International Inc.
- INEOS Group Holdings SA
- Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini Spa
- K S AG
- Mitsui and Co. Ltd
- Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
- Rio Tinto Ltd
- Russol LLC
- Salinen Austria AG
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Salt Market size
- Salt Market trends
- Salt Market industry analysis
The salt market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The wide range of industrial applications will offer immense growth opportunities. However, product recalls in the food industry will hamper market growth.
Salt Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist salt market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the salt market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the salt market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of salt market vendors
|
Salt Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.21%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
39.91 mn t
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.95
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 80%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Atisale Spa, Bras del Port SA, Cargill Inc., Ciech SA, Compass Minerals International Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini Spa, K S AG, Mitsui and Co. Ltd, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Rio Tinto Ltd, Russol LLC, Salinen Austria AG, Salt Mine Klodawa SA, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Wacker Chemie AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Chemical processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Chemical processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Road de-icing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Road de-icing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Road de-icing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Road de-icing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Road de-icing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Food processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Food processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Food processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Food processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Food processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Application (million t)
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Rock salt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Rock salt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Rock salt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Rock salt - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Rock salt - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Brine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Brine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Brine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Brine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Brine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Solar salt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Solar salt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Solar salt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Solar salt - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Solar salt - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Type (million t)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 104: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 108: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 110: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 112: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 113: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)
- Exhibit 114: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 115: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography (million t)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 121: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Cargill Inc.
- Exhibit 123: Cargill Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Cargill Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 126: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Compass Minerals International Inc.
- Exhibit 127: Compass Minerals International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Compass Minerals International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Compass Minerals International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Compass Minerals International Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 INEOS Group Holdings SA
- Exhibit 131: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview
- Exhibit 132: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus
- 11.6 K S AG
- Exhibit 135: K S AG - Overview
- Exhibit 136: K S AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: K S AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: K S AG - Segment focus
- 11.7 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
- Exhibit 139: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key news
- Exhibit 142: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Segment focus
- 11.8 Solvay SA
- Exhibit 144: Solvay SA - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Solvay SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Solvay SA - Key news
- Exhibit 147: Solvay SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Solvay SA - Segment focus
- 11.9 Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG
- Exhibit 149: Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG - Segment focus
- 11.10 Tata Chemicals Ltd
- Exhibit 153: Tata Chemicals Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Tata Chemicals Ltd - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: Tata Chemicals Ltd - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Tata Chemicals Ltd - Segment focus
- 11.11 Tate and Lyle Plc
- Exhibit 157: Tate and Lyle Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Tate and Lyle Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 160: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Tate and Lyle Plc - Segment focus
- 11.12 Wacker Chemie AG
- Exhibit 162: Wacker Chemie AG - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Wacker Chemie AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Wacker Chemie AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: Wacker Chemie AG - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 169: Research methodology
- Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 171: Information sources
