Salt Market to grow by 39.91 Mn T by 2026, Wide range of industrial applications to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The salt market size is set to grow by 39.91 million T from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Factors such as a wide range of industrial applications, an increase in the production of chlor-alkali chemicals, and increased demand for processed foods will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The salt market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Salt Market 2022-2026

Salt Market Segmentation

Application

Chemical Processing



Road De-icing



Food Processing



Others

Type

Rock Salt



Brine



Solar Salt



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

APAC will account for 80% of market growth. The main markets for salt in APAC are China, Japan, and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the course of the forecast period, the salt market will grow in APAC due to the rising demand for salt in developing nations like China and India as a result of their increased industrialization. Buy Sample Report.

Salt Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Atisale Spa

Bras del Port SA

Cargill Inc.

Ciech SA

Compass Minerals International Inc.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini Spa

K S AG

Mitsui and Co. Ltd

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Rio Tinto Ltd

Russol LLC

Salinen Austria AG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas:

Salt Market size

Salt Market trends

Salt Market industry analysis

The salt market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The wide range of industrial applications will offer immense growth opportunities. However, product recalls in the food industry will hamper market growth.

Salt Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist salt market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the salt market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the salt market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of salt market vendors

Salt Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.21% Market growth 2022-2026 39.91 mn t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.95 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 80% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atisale Spa, Bras del Port SA, Cargill Inc., Ciech SA, Compass Minerals International Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini Spa, K S AG, Mitsui and Co. Ltd, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Rio Tinto Ltd, Russol LLC, Salinen Austria AG, Salt Mine Klodawa SA, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Wacker Chemie AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Road de-icing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Food processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Rock salt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Brine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Solar salt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Cargill Inc.

11.4 Compass Minerals International Inc.

11.5 INEOS Group Holdings SA

11.6 K S AG

11.7 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

11.8 Solvay SA

11.9 Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG

11.10 Tata Chemicals Ltd

11.11 Tate and Lyle Plc

11.12 Wacker Chemie AG

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

