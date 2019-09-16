Salt-N-Pepa, Faith Evans, Loni Love & Friends Gathered For The Third Annual Finding Ashley Stewart Finale

Edwards is a hairstylist and makeup artist, hailing from Atlanta, GA. She has a love for dancing, reading, singing, and bling things, and has always encouraged young girls to rise up and embrace their strength. Edwards uses her voice to empower others to "do what you want to do, and be who you want to be."

"'I Am Ashley' – always have been, always will be – but now, to say I am officially Ashley Stewart 2019, is truly an honor," said Addlia Edwards Ashley Stewart 2019. "Ashley Stewart has always meant so much more to me than just another fashion brand. Visiting an Ashley Stewart store is like going to your best friend's house. It's a home away from home and a place to go to reignite your confidence and feel empowered, and now by telling my story, hopefully I can inspire other girls, teens and women across the country to embark on their own journey to becoming the best versions of themselves – and who knows, maybe even Ashley Stewart 2020."

The sold-out event celebrated all women who stand for leadership, confidence, resilience, kindness and public service, with special feature performances that brought down the house by legendary American hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa, Faith Evans, Kid Capri, DJ Olivia Dope, BK United Drumline & Dancers, and more, along with Power 105.1's Honey German, who hosted the pink carpet pre-show.

"We heard all about the Finding Ashley Stewart finale from year's passed, but had no idea what we really signed up for until we stepped foot on that stage Saturday night," said Salt-N-Pepa. "It was the most amazing night, with the most lively audience, celebrating a shared love of community. We were so honored to be part of this year's event and are proud to say that 'We are Ashley Stewart'."

The Finding Ashley Stewart finale was hosted by comedian, actress and Emmy Award-winning host of "The Real," Loni Love, whose jokes kept the audience on their toes and entertained through the night.

Celebrity judges and special guests attended and had the crowd going wild, including producer and media mogul Yandy Smith, drag queen, performer and Season 11 contestant of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Silky Ganache, American journalist and essayist Charisse Jones, Partner & Chief Relationship Officer at Egami Group Mike Warner, and former 2018 and 2017 Ashley Stewart winners Tiffany Flamer and Theresa Larsen.

As part of Ashley Stewart's #ASGives initiative – a philanthropic platform for long-term investments in the communities that have supported the brand for close to 30 years – the 2019 Finding Ashley Stewart finale event awarded over $300,000 in scholarships and charitable donations, partnering with organizations such as Susan G. Komen, Black Retail Action Group, and others. Ashley Stewart surprised Loni Love at the end of the night by awarding scholarships to two students, Alexis Hunter and Jamelarmeshia Reddick, from her alma mater, Prairie View University. Sekou Kaalund, head of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Advancing Black Pathways, appeared on stage to help present additional $5,000 individual scholarships to Spelman College students Diop Russell and Chablise Davis, Montclair State University students Kristen Walsh and Jordanne Nelson, Rutgers University students Erica Lassiter and Heba Hallak, Hampton University student Jayla Brown, Medgar Evers College students Ginette Dimanche and Brooke Lugo Smith, Texas Southern University students Meghan Narcisse and Asia Bryant, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University student Zoë Mitchell, New Jersey City University students Evana Lyka Jornales and Georgina Moore, Georgia State University student Taylor McNeil, and North Carolina A&T State University student Lauren Atkinson.

For more information on this year's Finding Ashley Stewart finale event, 2019 winner Addlia Edwards as well as past year's winners Theresa Royals and Tiffany Flamer, watch the 2019 recap at YouTube.com/FindingAshleyStewart, and visit AshleyStewart.com/FindingAshleyStewart. Follow @ByAshleyStewart and @ByAshleyTV on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to learn more #FindingAshleyStewart and #AshleyCollegeTour news.

About Ashley Stewart

Ashley Stewart is a global fashion and lifestyle brand that has propelled itself to be on the vanguard of social commerce and purpose-driven business. Since its founding in 1991 in Brooklyn, New York, Ashley Stewart has always stood for uncompromising style, fashion, confidence & empowerment for the woman who flaunts her curves. Today, Ashley Stewart offers the hottest looks with 88 stores across the United States, a leading and global e-commerce presence at www.ashleystewart.com, a powerful social media presence @byashleystewart and a growing multimedia and events arm at AshleyTV. Every year, through the Finding Ashley Stewart Tour, Ashley Stewart traverses the country looking to recognize women who embody the ideals of the Ashley Stewart women: leadership, confidence, resilience, kindness and public service. Through #ASGives, Ashley Stewart engages in programs such as the #AshleyCollegeTour to make long-term investments into the communities that have supported the brand for close to 30 years.

SOURCE Ashley Stewart

Related Links

https://www.ashleystewart.com

