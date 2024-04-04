Salt North America is Creating Futures in Miami

Salt ignites its mission to empower top digital talent amid Miami's tech surge.

MIAMI, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt, a global authority in digital recruitment and talent, proudly unveils its latest location with the opening of a new office in Miami, Florida. This strategic move represents a significant step in Salt's commitment to supporting the tech and digital ecosystem in one of North America's most vibrant markets, putting the Miami tech hub as central to their strategy in connecting dynamic markets and fostering digital innovation.

As Miami emerges as a critical hub for digital growth and innovation, attracting businesses from New York, San Francisco, LA, and even Europe, Salt is ready to shape the future of talent in this dynamic ecosystem. As a recruitment partner for multinationals, emerging startups, or rapidly growing scale-ups, Salt's offers a unique blend of talent insights and global expertise. Making Salt an invaluable partner for any company that's growing or setting up in the area.

"Salt's mission in Miami and across North America extends beyond traditional recruitment; it's about being a cornerstone for digital innovation and growth. We're here not just to fill positions but to build the teams that will be at the forefront of the digital revolution." James Walsh, Managing Director, Salt NA

With offices established in New York, Toronto and Brazil, Salt is positioned to support businesses as they navigate new markets within the city. Offering comprehensive support and working with clients and candidates across the US and Canada, as well as being supported by their international team in Brazil.

"Our Miami office represents a strategic integration of our established North American operations with our expanding presence in Latin America. This leverages the strengths of our seasoned teams from Toronto and New York to São Paulo, creating a seamless North-South American synergy that caters to the digital transformation needs of the Miami market." Lisa Crane, Commercial Director, Salt NA

By blending North American proficiency with Latin American vibrancy, Salt is set to revolutionize how companies and talent connect in the digital age.

About Salt:

Salt is a global, award-winning digital recruitment agency connecting people and businesses within Consulting, Creative, HR, Marketing, Sales, and Technology. Committed to Creating Futures worldwide.

Salt offers a range of recruitment services, including permanent, freelance, and contract roles, from single hires to complete outsourcing solutions and multi-hire campaigns. welovesalt.com/creating-futures-in-north-america

