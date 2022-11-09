Salt Security Achieves Microsoft Azure IP Co-sell Ready Status

Salt Security API Protection Platform Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that it has achieved Microsoft Azure IP Co-sell Ready status, allowing the Salt Security API Protection Platform to be sold and marketed by Microsoft sellers globally. By earning this status, Salt can provide its customers with a more streamlined deployment and management process for taking advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform. In addition, the Salt Security API Protection Platform will gain greater visibility both within the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and among Microsoft sales teams and partners worldwide.

"Salt empowers organizations to drive digital transformation and business innovation initiatives with the confidence that their critical data and services are protected with the industry-leading API security platform," said Gilad Barzilay, head of business development at Salt Security. "Microsoft Azure IP Co-sell Ready status further validates our integration with the Azure cloud platform and strengthens our commitment to our joint customers."

The Microsoft IP Co-Sell Program enables Microsoft and partners to provide comprehensive solutions in a collaborative selling model to drive joint sales, revenue, and mutual customer success.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, general manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Salt Security to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

According to the Q3 2022 State of API Security Report, malicious API traffic grew 117% over the past year, now accounting for 2.1% of all API traffic. Customers tap the Salt platform to discover their APIs, protect them during runtime, and improve their API security posture. The Salt Security API Protection Platform correlates user behavior over time to pinpoint and stop attackers, using its rich context about all API usage to identify the reconnaissance activities of bad actors. The platform consolidates all pertinent information into a single attacker timeline generating a single alert, which allows incident response teams to quickly take action.

Only Salt Security applies cloud-scale big data, with the industry's most time-tested AI and ML algorithms, to provide the insights needed for API security. Through its patented API Context Engine (ACE) architecture, the platform can identify the early indicators of an attack, stop attackers from advancing, and turn attackers into penetration testers, leading to valuable feedback for development teams to eliminate API vulnerabilities.

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and shift-left practices. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, please visit: https://salt.security

