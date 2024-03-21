Salt Security Achieves Recognition on the Coveted Citizens JMP Cyber 66 List of Hottest Privately Held Cybersecurity Companies

Company highlighted for industry-leading innovation in API security

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the hottest privately held cybersecurity companies by Citizens JMP, a prominent investment firm specializing in technology sectors. The annual report highlights the cybersecurity vendors who are finding market success and influencing the landscape, despite facing increased competition and economic uncertainty.

Salt has been at the forefront of establishing the API security market and its inclusion in the Cyber 66 list is a testament to its rapid growth and leadership in the cybersecurity market, as well as its dedication to delivering the simplest, most comprehensive, and effective API security offering.

"Salt Security brings an exceptional approach to API security, especially as the cybersecurity market remains in a constant state of flux, with threat actors and their techniques becoming more and more complex," said report co-author Trevor Walsh, director of equity research at Citizens JMP. "Salt's comprehensive API Protection Platform stands out among its peers through its unique approach to addressing the critical security challenges faced by organizations today. We are excited to watch as Salt continues to flourish in the industry."

"Salt is honored to be recognized by Citizens JMP as one of the hottest cybersecurity companies," said Michael Nicosia, co-founder and COO, Salt Security. "APIs sit at the core of today's modern applications, connecting enterprises to vital data and services. Given the amount of sensitive information being transmitted through APIs, along with the growing complexity of API attacks, strong API security has become critical for modern businesses. As the first entrant into the API security market, we have developed a solution enriched with mature algorithms and AI to provide organizations with unmatched visibility into their API ecosystem. This accolade acknowledges the breadth and depth of our API security offering, ensuring that APIs remain protected at all stages of their lifecycle."

The Citizens JMP Cyber 66 list is compiled through an annual evaluation process conducted by Citizens JMP's equity research team covering the cybersecurity sector. The selection criteria include factors such as innovation, market potential, customer adoption and growth trajectory. Each company is thoroughly assessed based on its unique contributions to the cybersecurity landscape, with a focus on identifying the most promising and impactful players in the industry.

Salt's continued presence on the Cyber 66 list reflects the company's unmatched approach to API Security, with the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. The Salt Security API Protection Platform utilizes a patented approach to blocking today's low-and-slow API attacks, providing the adaptive intelligence needed to protect APIs. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights into API threats and vulnerabilities, including those outlined in the OWASP API Security Top 10 list. Salt also provides the industry's first API posture governance engine, helping organizations govern their API-first journeys using API intelligence to discover and effectively manage API assets, and ensuring that corporate standards and industry best practices are followed throughout an API's lifecycle.

To learn more about the Salt Security API Protection Platform or to request a demo, please visit: https://content.salt.security/demo.html .

About Salt Security

As the pioneer of the API security market, Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Protecting some of the largest enterprises in the world, Salt's API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. With its patented approach to blocking today's low-and-slow API attacks, only Salt provides the adaptive intelligence needed to protect APIs. Salt's posture governance engine also delivers operationalized API governance and threat detection across organizations at scale. Unlike other API governance solutions, Salt Security's AI-based runtime engine pulls from the largest data lake in order to continuously train the engine. Salt supports organizations through the entire API journey from discovery, to posture governance and threat protection. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For

more information, visit: https://salt.security/

Media Contact

Sena McGrand

Lumina Communications for Salt Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Salt Security