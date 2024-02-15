Salt Security API Protection Platform Now Available for Purchase in the CrowdStrike Marketplace

The CrowdStrike Marketplace offers customers streamlined ways to discover, try and buy security offerings that reduce risk, eliminate complexity and unlock new capabilities

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that the Salt Security API Protection Platform is now available for purchase in the CrowdStrike Marketplace , a one-stop destination for the world-class ecosystem of CrowdStrike compatible security products. Salt Security integrates with the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform to provide customers with best-of-breed API runtime monitoring and AI-driven insights for a 360-degree view of API security risks for effective threat protection and improved security posture. Now CrowdStrike customers can seamlessly purchase Salt Security's offering via CrowdStrike Private Offer and leverage their existing CrowdCredits to reduce financial costs and accelerate time-to-value.

"It's no secret that API abuse continues to proliferate and cause tremendous damage on unprepared organizations. As we embark on the new year, API security must continue to become a top priority for security teams and CISOs alike," said Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO, Salt Security. "In order to adequately protect against bad actors and API threats, deep visibility and runtime protection is vital. We are excited to take our relationship with CrowdStrike to the next level with our integration offering available in the CrowdStrike Marketplace, bringing our unique strengths in API security to the CrowdStrike customer base more seamlessly."

"CrowdStrike Marketplace provides customers with a modern way to access our vast network of trusted partner offerings to find the solutions they need to securely run their business," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "We make it easy for customers to try and buy Salt's API security solution to gain visibility into their application-layer attack surface and threat landscape, better equipping themselves to secure their APIs across their full lifecycle - integrated into the Falcon platform experience."

The Salt Security integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform is available for purchase today at the CrowdStrike Marketplace .

As the pioneer of the API security market, Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Protecting some of the largest enterprises in the world, Salt's API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. With its patented approach to blocking today's low-and-slow API attacks, only Salt provides the adaptive intelligence needed to protect APIs. Salt's posture governance engine also delivers operationalized API governance and threat detection across organizations at scale. Unlike other API governance solutions, Salt Security's AI-based runtime engine pulls from the largest data lake in order to continuously train the engine. Salt supports organizations through the entire API journey from discovery, to posture governance and threat protection. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit: https://salt.security/

