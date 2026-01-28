Salt Security Brings "Plain English" Clarity to API Security with Industry-First GenAI Summaries and Deep Context Intelligence

New capabilities leverage Generative AI to instantly translate complex API schemas into human-readable insights, bridging the skills gap between security teams and developers.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leader in API security and AI governance, today unveiled a suite of new intelligent analysis features designed to solve the critical "Context Crisis" in application security. Headlined by Salt AI API Summaries, the release introduces a GenAI-powered engine that explains the purpose, data flow, and risk of any API in plain language. Alongside a completely redesigned Deep Context Side Drawer, these updates empower security analysts to triage risks instantly without deciphering complex code or consulting documentation.

GenAi summary for the selected API

Solving the "What Does This API Do?" Problem: As API sprawl accelerates, security teams are often left managing thousands of endpoints they did not build and do not understand. Traditional tools and CNAPPs (Cloud Native Application Protection Platforms) provide lists of assets, IP addresses, URLs, and cloud tags, but fail to explain the API's business function.

Salt's new AI API Summaries close this gap. By analyzing API traffic, structure, and payloads, Salt's GenAI engine automatically generates a concise, natural-language summary for every endpoint.

Instant Comprehension: Answers critical questions like "What is the purpose of this API?" , "What sensitive PII does it handle?" , and "Who consumes this data?" in seconds.





Answers critical questions like , , and in seconds. Bridging the Skills Gap: Allows junior analysts and non-developers to understand complex technical services without having to read Swagger files or JSON schemas.





Allows junior analysts and non-developers to understand complex technical services without having to read Swagger files or JSON schemas. Accelerated Triage: Reduces time spent investigating "false positives" by clarifying the API's legitimate business intent from the outset.

"Security teams are drowning in technical data but starving for context," Nick Rago, VP of Product Strategy at Salt Security. "A CNAPP can tell you that an API exists on a specific server. But only Salt can tell you, in plain English, that 'This API processes unencrypted credit card applications for the EMEA region.' That difference is the key to effective governance."

Beyond the List: The Deep Context Side Drawer Complementing the AI Summaries is a reimagined Deep Context Side Drawer. While generalist security tools treat APIs as static table rows, Salt's new interface treats them as complex software entities, organizing deep telemetry into a Domain-Driven Design.

Structure & Data Tab: Visualizes the full schema, parameter usage, and data classification without requiring access to source code.





Visualizes the full schema, parameter usage, and data classification without requiring access to source code. Attacker Intelligence: Correlates active threats and historical anomaly data directly with the API asset.





Correlates active threats and historical anomaly data directly with the API asset. Posture Evidence: Displays the specific configuration gaps and governance violations associated with the endpoint.

This level of granularity proves that "checking the box" with a cloud configuration scanner is insufficient for securing the API layer. Salt provides the behavioral depth required to secure the logic, not just the infrastructure.

Availability: Salt AI API Summaries and the Deep Context Side Drawer are available immediately to all Salt customers, learn more on our blog.

About Salt Security

Salt Security secures the APIs that power today's digital businesses. Salt delivers the fastest API discovery in the industry—surfacing shadow, zombie, and unknown APIs before attackers find them. The company's posture governance engine and centralized Policy Hub automate security checks and enforce safe API development at scale. With built-in rules and customizable policies, Salt makes it easy to stay ahead of compliance and reduce API risk. Salt also uses machine learning and AI to detect threats early, giving companies a critical advantage against today's sophisticated API attacks. The world's leading organizations trust Salt to find API gaps fast, shut down risks, and keep their businesses moving. Learn more at https://salt.security

Media Contact - Dr. Karl Bateson - [email protected]

SOURCE Salt Security