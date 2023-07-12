Salt Security Chosen to Protect APIs as Part of Application Modernization at Leading Australian Energy Infrastructure Company

Jemena selects the Salt Security API Protection Platform to secure its rapidly expanding API platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that Jemena, an energy supplier across the east coast of Australia and the Northern Territory, has chosen Salt to protect its critical gas and electricity infrastructure. Integrating seamlessly within Jemena's AWS environment, Salt provides Jemena with a purpose-built and AI-driven API security solution for API discovery, posture management, and threat protection in runtime. Jemena also purchased the Salt Security API Protection Platform through the AWS Marketplace, streamlining the procurement process and simplifying vendor management.

Using Salt, Jemena can:

Continuously discover all APIs in its ecosystem, including shadow APIs, for a complete API inventory

Understand the data being carried across all APIs, to prevent accidental exposure of sensitive data

Prevent data exfiltration and account fraud , protecting its customers' PII data

Capture insights learned in runtime to help developers harden the company's APIs

Generate accurate API specifications to streamline the process documenting APIs and keeping that inventory up to date

"We anticipate that our API traffic will nearly quadruple in the next year alone. Salt enables us to easily mitigate the risks inherent in our rapid evolution as we continue to aggressively build out our API platform," said Daniel Gordon, cybersecurity architecture lead at Jemena. "Salt has already provided us with tremendous insights into the data we are sending over APIs. In addition, because Salt seamlessly integrates with our Kong, ServiceNow, and Splunk systems in our AWS environment, we were able to get up and running in minutes."

When Jemena began its application modernization project in 2022, the company realized it needed to make API security a key component of the initiative. The security operations team also recognized that API attacks differ from web application attacks and that the company's existing solutions, such as WAFs and API gateways, could not defend against API attacks. Given the focus in API attacks on finding business logic flaws, Jemena knew it needed a comprehensive and purpose-built API security solution to protect the company and customer data flowing over its APIs.

"We are honored to be selected by Jemena to strengthen its API security posture, so the company can focus on delivering innovative digital solutions for its customers," said Roey Eliyahu, CEO and co-founder at Salt. "We've already seen the impact a security breach can have with the Optus API security incident last year. We commend Jemena for recognizing the security risks presented by APIs early in its application modernization journey as it made API security a necessary pillar of that program from the very start."

