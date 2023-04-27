Salt Security Honored in the Prestigious Stevie® 2023 American Business Awards®

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at RSA Conference, Salt Security , the leading API security company, announced that it has been named the winner of a Stevie® Award in the "Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year" category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

"We are honored to be recognized in this year's Stevie American Business Awards," said Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO, Salt Security. "APIs fuel today's modern innovation. However, increasing market adoption of APIs has expanded the attack surface, making them a popular target for attackers to access critical company data and systems. This award recognizes the unique and innovative approach delivered with the Salt Security API Protection Platform. Salt provides organizations with the deepest insights to accurately identify and stop API attacks before they happen and strengthen their APIs in development."

Only Salt applies cloud-scale big data with time-tested ML and AI to give organizations the deepest context over time to quickly detect growing API security attacks, which can take days, weeks, and even months to unfold. Salt enables organizations to easily catalog all of their APIs, see which ones expose sensitive data, and detect and block API attackers in runtime.

By leveraging the industry's most mature algorithms and its cloud-scale API data lake architecture, Salt delivers advanced API threat detection to block malicious API attacks, including threats outlined in the OWASP API Security Top 10 list. With remediation insights, Salt also empowers developers to improve API security posture in pre-production. The combination of leadership in both the market and technology earned Salt this Silver Stevie Award.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

Salt is showcasing its award-winning API security platform, including just-announced enhancements to its AI algorithms and new platform capabilities for API attack detection and discovery, at the RSA Conference in San Francisco this week. Please visit Salt at Booth 1535 at the show, or to learn more about Salt Security or request a demo, go to https://content.salt.security/demo.html .

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and hardening APIs. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit https://salt.security/

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

