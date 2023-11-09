Salt Security Named 2023 CISO Choice Award Winner for API Security

News provided by

Salt Security

09 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Industry CISOs Recognize Salt Security for Breadth and Depth of Technical Innovation and Market Leadership

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced that it has been named the winner of the API Security category in the 2023 CISO Choice Awards. Judged by a panel of distinguished CISOs at large organizations across the world, the CISO Choice Awards honor security vendors who provide top-tier differentiated security solutions, valuable to CISOs and their enterprises. Salt, utilizing powerful cloud-scale big data and time-tested artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, protects APIs across their full lifecycle and delivers the adaptive intelligence required to identify and defend against today's increasing API attacks.

According to the Salt Security State of the CISO Report 2023, 95% of CISOs state that their organization is making API security a planned priority over the next two years. This comes as API-based attacks continue to increase with 94% experiencing security problems in production APIs within the past year, per the Salt Labs State of API Security Report, Q1 2023. With its signature platform, the Salt Security API Protection Platform, Salt provides CISOs and security teams with deep insights into API threats and vulnerabilities to easily and quickly detect the reconnaissance activity of cyber criminals and block them before they can successfully reach their objective.

"Modern applications run on APIs. However, as they are highly complex and still relatively new, many companies do not have robust mechanisms in place to secure them," said Michael Nicosia, COO and co-founder, Salt Security. "As they often boast access to an organization's most sacred assets and data, attackers are increasing their exploits against APIs at an exponential rate. As the first entrant into the API security market, we have developed a solution enriched with mature algorithms and AI to provide organizations with unmatched visibility into their API ecosystem. We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition by industry CISOs who acknowledge the breadth and depth of our API security offering, ensuring that APIs remain protected at all stages of their lifecycle."

CISO Choice Award judges hail from organizations across industries, and their choices were rooted in firsthand knowledge and insights from building and maintaining their own security programs. Criteria for selecting the CISO Choice Award winners were clear and based on the experiences and perspectives of end-user executives. By applying its ML and AI algorithms, Salt can capture and baseline all API traffic over days, weeks, and even months, providing real-time analysis and correlation across billions of API calls to protect organizations from API threats.

"I would like to congratulate Salt for winning the 2023 CISO Choice Awards API Security Category. The field was exceptionally competitive this year, and our esteemed CISO Board of Judges was very impressed by the level of innovation that solution providers put forth to safeguard our organizations," said David Cass, CISOs Connect and Security Current President, and Global CISO at GSR.

For more information on the Salt Security API Protection Platform or to request a demo, please visit: https://content.salt.security/demo.html.

